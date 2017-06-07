Jose Mourinho is hopeful of getting a deal done to bring Benfica’s Victor Lindelof to Manchester United after the international break.

Lindelof is currently in Sweden with his national team ahead of France's visit on Friday night, but suitors have known for some time that the 22-year-old defender would be available this summer.

The centre-half has long been linked to a United move, but crucially his name was included on a list of players Mourinho handed to executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward in March.

Burnley's Michael Keane, a United academy graduate, is now a back-up option, while it is understood that Lindelof’s wages still need to be negotiated after initial conversations revealed a wide gap in the respective parties' valuations.

Mourinho is keen to secure some top-class reinforcements this off-season and has also set about strengthening his forward line. After pulling out of a deal for Antoine Griezmann, the Portuguese is looking at Andrea Belotti and Alvaro Morata.