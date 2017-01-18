Manchester United are planning to make significant waves in the transfer market in the summer, with a world-record move for Antoine Griezmann at an advanced stage.

As reported by The Independent on Tuesday, negotiations are so far along that the Frenchman has even discussed what squad number he will take at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw is likely to be on his way out of the club at the same time, but according to the Mirror, he won’t be the only one, with winger Memphis Depay close to a move to Lyon.

They report the Dutchman could complete his move from United to the Ligue 1 side in a little as 48 hours, following the departure of fellow want-away Morgan Schneiderlin last week.

With The Independent’s revelation that Shaw is set to be sold by Jose Mourinho, the club are looking to bring in a new left-back, with Monaco’s Benjamin Mendy top of their list.

TUTTOmercatoWEB.com say United will move for the 22-year-old in the summer, having already made enquiries about his availability.

Mourinho is also keen to permanently flog Adnan Januzaj this summer, as he continues to fail to stand out while on loan at relegation-threatened Sunderland.

Januzaj – who burst onto the scene under David Moyes – was originally valued at £15m by the club but, according to The Sun, Mourinho has instructed the board to listen to offers as low as £8m.

Manchester United's potential January transfers







1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

Lyon are interested in bringing him to France at the end of the season, with a source telling the newspaper: “The club will demand a lot less than before for Adnan from his valuation in the past.

“They will now accept way below £10m for him due to his £50,000-a-week wages and lack of game time over the past 18-months.

“His future is on the agenda. Jose likes him as a player and thinks he’s very talented, but not enough to keep him around by the looks of things.”

Januzaj’s deal expires in 2018 and it is unlikely he has done enough to earn another one at Old Trafford.