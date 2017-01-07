Manchester United’s first January exit seems imminent as Morgan Schneiderlin told the club he wants to join Everton.

Everton are set to make an improved £22m bid for the Frenchman within the next 48 hours after United rejected their initial £19m bid, according to Squawka.

The Red Devils are holding out for £24m – the amount the paid Southampton for Schneiderlin two and a half years ago – with West Brom also keen having had an £18m bid rejected.

However, Everton are hoping the £22m bid will tempt United to settle, with Schneiderlin’s desire to move to Goodison Park over the Hawthorns to help push the deal over the line.

An arrival at Old Trafford could be the return of former left-back Patrice Evra, according to Italian outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Ex-teammate Rio Ferdinand teased his “homecoming” on Instagram this week, although it is reported that Evra will return in a coaching capacity, rather than as a solution to Jose Mourinho’s full-back troubles.

Evra had expected to play more than he has this season and at 35 years old he is seemingly ready to accept his playing days are coming to an end.

The Manchester Evening News report that Mourinho will not allow 19-year-old Timothy Fosu-Mensah to leave the club in January, despite him starting only two games this season.

Manchester United's potential January transfers







10 show all Manchester United's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

Mourinho wants to keep the majority of his first-team squad together as his builds for an important second half to the season where United will compete on four fronts.

Fosu-Mensah is versatile and with Eric Bailly going to the Africa Cup of Nations and Schneiderlin to be sold, he may be needed to fill in in either position.