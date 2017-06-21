Bayern Munich have issued a strong statement insisting Robert Lewandowski will not leave the club this summer despite interest from Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Polish striker sparked a transfer scramble by admitting his frustration at what he perceived as a lack of help from both his teammates and manager Carlo Ancelotti in attempting to win the Bundesliga Golden Boot this season.

Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang went on to claim the prize leaving Lewandowski "hurt" as a result.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Eric Dier Mourinho is known to be a fan of the English centre-midfielder, who can also play in the heart of defence and at right-back. Daniel Levy has told United Dier will cost £50m but Spurs could be persuaded to sell for less if they sign another defender this summer. Getty

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

United, in the market for a new striker following the injury and subsequent release of top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic, have the 28-year-old as one of five forward targets this summer while Chelsea are also said to be interested.

But Bayern insist their No.9 is going nowhere going as far as threatening Fifa action on anyone who attempts to negotiate with their player.

"Lewandowski does not want to leave Bayern. There are no talks with other clubs and there won't be any," a statement released to Sky Germany read. Lewandowski's contract expires in 2021. He signed it not long ago. If other clubs negotiate with long-term contracted players they risk a Fifa penalty."

The Poland striker had already expressed his disappointment last month before his agent insisted the pain was still there for the 28-year-old earlier this week.

Lewandoski thinks his team-mates should have helped him more (Getty)

“Robert told me that he got no support and that the coach gave no call to help him in the last game to win the top-scorer title,” Maik Barthel told Kicker. “He was disappointed as I have never seen him before. He really hoped that the team would support him proactively.”

The Independent reported last week that Jose Mourinho had drawn up a list of 25 summer targets before the end of the season, made up of five players for each position he felt needed strengthening.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

Lewandowski, along with Alvaro Morata, Romelu Lukaku, Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti, was among the five identified as a replacement for Ibrahimovic, with a deal for the Real Madrid striker now understood to be close.