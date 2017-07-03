Manchester United have been linked with every man and his dog this summer – and we’re only three days into the transfer window.

The likes of Alvaro Morata, Ivan Perisic, Romelu Lukaku and Fabinho have all emerged as targets for Jose Mourinho as the Portuguese looks to reinforce his squad ahead of the new season.

United have already made one signing this summer, bringing in Victor Lindelof from Benfica, but Mourinho won’t settle until he’s made the necessary additions to his side.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing – Cristiano Ronaldo Cristiano Ronaldo is determined to leave Real Madrid this summer, in a decision that has been described as “irreversible” by reports in his native Portugal. Manchester United are keen to bring back Ronaldo to Old Trafford with executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obsessed with signing a star attraction every summer. And he has so far been left frustrated in his attempts to land one this summer, with Antoine Griezmann ultimately rejecting the club’s advances. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

Here, we take a look at the latest reports and rumours surrounding United on Monday 3 July:

United sign Belgian wonderkid

Manchester United have reportedly signed Largie Ramazani on a scholarship from League One side Charlton. A picture of the 16-year-old posing with a United shirt at the club's Carrington training complex is circulating on social media, though neither sides have confirmed the deal.

The Belgian is believed to be one of five signings, with Northern Ireland international Ethan Galbraith and Aliou Traore from Paris Saint-Germain two other additions. Ramazani was born in Burundi but started his youth career at Anderlecht before joining Charlton's academy to continue his development.

Mourinho frustrated with transfer inactivity

Mourinho is growing increasingly frustrated with United’s lack of success in the transfer window, the Guardian reports. So far United have made only one signing and have struggled to push through deals for Morata and Perisic.

Mourinho has set his sights on a number of targets for the summer (Getty)

After United won the Europa League final against Ajax in late May, Mourinho publicly stated it was down to Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman, to ensure his targets were secured as soon as possible – but this hasn’t happened yet. Relations between Mourinho and Woodward will likely become strained should Lindelof remain the club’s only signing, the Guardian adds.

On that note…

The Daily Express is reporting that a deal for Real Madrid's Morata is edging closer and state that the forward has already informed his friends of an impending move. So far the two clubs have struggled to agree a fee with United's £60m valuation, which is £10m lower than Madrid's asking price, but certain outlets are now claiming that a fee worth around £61.5m has been settled upon.

United are desperate to bring in a new forward (Getty)

United in for Bartra?

Manchester United are readying a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra in the summer transfer window, according to reports in Spain. AS claim Mourinho believes the Spaniard is an ideal fit for his starting XI and is keen for United to make an offer for the ex-Barcelona centre-back in the coming months.