Manchester United will not sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona this summer, despite fresh reports from Spain suggesting the Catalan club would try and tempt the midfielder back to La Liga.

Herrera has emerged as a key figure in the United midfield and was voted the club’s player of the season for 16/17 after his performances helped the Red Devils win the Europa League and League Cup.

Barcelona are currently pushing for Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti in a deal which could reach £100m should the Parisians decide to sell, but Spanish daily Sport claim that Herrera is their ‘Plan B’ should PSG refuse them.

They have suggested that the 27-year-old would be available for £35.2m, having joined United for £29m in the summer of 2014.

However, The Independent understands that United will refuse to sell at that cost and it would take a bid of around £60m for them to even consider the deal for a player they see as a future captain of the team.

There has also been no official approach for the player from Barcelona and United would not welcome any should one come.

Barcelona are unwilling to go that high for Herrera despite new boss Ernesto Valverde being a huge fan of the midfielder, having managed him for a solitary season while the pair were at Athletic Bilbao.

Valverde is desperate for a new midfielder who can chip in with goals as Andres Iniesta winds down his career and Ivan Rakitic has failed to consistently perform to a high enough level.

Herrera only has 12 months remaining on his current United deal but the club do have the option of extending it for a further year, although a new contract is likely to be put on the table following the transfer window.