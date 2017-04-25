Manchester United want both Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti in £170m double deal this summer

Manchester United want to bring in both Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann and Andrea Belotti of Torino this summer, and have made progress with both mega deals, as they continue to consider their attacking options in the wake of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury.

There are yet issues to be sorted, as Griezmann wants Champions League football next season if he is to leave the Vicente Calderon - something far from guaranteed - and Torino want £84m for Belotti, who has the same type of buy-out clause as the French star. That would mean United having to pay close to £170m for both to reshape their forward line, amid a host of other planned changes, in what is likely to be another big summer.

1/10 Impressed: 1/5 Juan Mata: The Spaniard matched his best goalscoring tally of 10 from the two previous seasons as he was the difference against Rostov at Old Trafford. Mata doesn’t always take centre-stage but often is an essential cog in United’s attacking fluency. Against Middlesbrough without Pogba and Herrera the start of United’s attack landed on Mata’s shoulders and he took his chance in March. Getty Images

2/10 Impressed: 2/5 Antonio Valencia: An ever-present performer for United, the winger converted wing-back has been a blessing for Jose Mourinho and this month was no different. The third against Middlesbrough showed everything to what makes a player above average. The persistence to follow the ball to pressure Valdes late on and against Chelsea when United were under the cosh, his energy to continue right until the end was the epitome to his recent performances. Getty Images

3/10 Impressed: 3/5 Marcus Rojo: A goal against Bournemouth and several strong performances has shown the Argentine has come on strong and possibly at the right time. The defender does have a tendency to lose his man at set pieces but strong performances as expected against Rostov and a change of system in recent weeks, he has been the stand out performer at the back. Getty Images

4/10 Impressed: 4/5 Sergio Romero: Chances have been few and far between for the Argentine but his performances against a poor Rostov side, were crucial to the Manchester club progressing into the next round. The unorthodox save in Russia prevented United losing 2-1 and in the home leg, a poor United performance saw Rostov find space to keep Romero on his toes and he matched Sardar Azmoun’s top-corner bound free-kick at the death. Getty Images

5/10 Impressed: 5/5 Jesse Lingard: Manchester United’s youth product continues to prove his worth time and time again for Mourinho. The Englishman earned a England call-up and even though he is often a substitute for United, against Middlesbrough he was a creative force, regularly providing the key pass for Rashford, but it was his strike from outside the area that once again showed his ability to score from range and score at a crucial point in the game, remind you of anyone? Getty Images

6/10 Must Improve: 1/5 Ander Herrera: Usually such a dependable player this season, but March has been a harsh lesson for the Basque player. It could be down to a loss of energy due to his high work rate but without that same tenacity he appears a different prospect, highlighted in the Rostov match at Old Trafford and against Chelsea. The red card against Chelsea could be deemed harsh but either way it cost United in an important game for his team and Mourinho as it appeared his tactics could allow his side to snatch a result. AFP/Getty Images

7/10 Must Improve: 2/5 Phil Jones: The defender has had moments of brilliance at United but this month it was filled with awkward and bad decisions. Understandably, it’s not Jones’ fault about being put on the wing, but Jones regularly used to make darting runs into the opposition half. This showed the injuries have impacted his game and a lack of confidence in his ability. The poor tackle to give Bournemouth a penalty for the draw was another costly decision, by a defender who could be on the way out of United in the summer. Getty Images

8/10 Must Improve: 3/5 Zlatan Ibrahimovic: The talisman for the season for United has been the Swedish striker. But the elbow on Tyrone Mings could have a lasting effect on the season for United beyond March. It did open the door for Rashford to gain some minutes but he failed to score in the Europa League against Rostov, especially at Old Trafford which was another poor performance. Getty Images

9/10 Must Improve: 4/5 Paul Pogba: The Frenchman was pulled off injured against Rostov at Old Trafford but with United winning comfortable at Middlesbrough in the next game it would have hurt his pride. The Frenchman struggled to control N’Golo Kante in the FA Cup and resorted to hauling him to the ground in frustration, while against Bournemouth failed to conjure up any world beating inspiration. The injury could help the midfielder to witness Lingard’s impact and how he needs to find the same level of performance before the end of the season. Getty Images

10/10 Must Improve: 5/5 Anthony Martial: The forward has struggled for a while now, and this month was no different. He has been In and out of the team and the matchday squad. Against Bournemouth at the start of the month, he was another to fail to produce a performance as United drew again and as a substitute he has been anonymous. Getty Images

The club comfortably have the resources for such deals, but the financial outlay will be eased by the fact Zlatan Ibramovic and Wayne Rooney are both almost certain to leave, freeing over £500,000 a week from the wage bill. Rooney will go to one of Everton, a Chinese Super League club or Major League Soccer - although a return to Goodison Park is understood to be his preference, with wages already having been discussed - while Ibrahimovic’s United career now looks over after his cruciate ligament injury in the 2-1 defeat of Anderlecht on Thursday.

There had already been doubt over whether he would sign a new contract, with now obviously dictated by a long absence. The full extent of the injury is not yet known, and specialist tests still have to be done, but United sources say that medics had felt it was likely to be even more complicated than most cruciate injuries due to the nature of the damage to his knee. Jose Mourinho is said to be hugely reluctant to give up on his star, though, and there have even been tentative mentions of a future coaching role at United due to the Swede’s effect on the group.

The club hierarchy have pressed on with their attacking plans, and it is understood the wage deal offered to Griezmann’s camp is “extremely persuasive”. While the feeling at Old Trafford is more progress has been made, the 26-year-old still has reservations about living in England and leaving Atletico this year, but is now said to have also stressed that he wants to keep playing in the Champions League next season.

United have meanwhile been looking to negotiate with Torino for Belotti rather than pay the buy-out clause, and among the possibilities broached have been the idea of full-back Matteo Darmian going the other way as part of a plus-cash deal and/or a structured deal based on performance similar to that the club struck with Monaco when signing Anthony Martial.