Having finally got over the line for the Champions League and lifted two pieces of silverware, the big question for Manchester United is whether any of this can actually lift them up to the next level as a club again - but one plan is already well under way to prove exactly that.

Jose Mourinho and the Old Trafford hierarchy are now confident qualification can clinch a deal for Atletico Madrid’s Antoine Griezmann by the end of June at the latest, and they are determined to thereby avoid the kind of long public saga that so dominated the summer of 2016 with the eventual signing of Paul Pogba.

The £85m purchase of Griezmann is planned as the first of a series of impact signings, with the very manner of the deal anticipated to set a tone. Completing it swiftly would certainly mean business, and emphasise United had simply got slicker as a business operation, too.

1/11 Antoine Griezmann, Atletico Madrid Antoine Griezmann has long been one of Europe’s most sought-after players and Manchester United are said to be frontrunners for his signature. The 26 year-old is widely reported as having an £85m release clause and United are one of the few clubs in a position to spend that. There is, though, a strong possibility that Griezmann will stay at Atletico with Simeone for another season in order to play in their new stadium, but if he decides to leave, there will be strong attempts from Mourinho to secure his prime target. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/11 Gareth Bale, Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. Getty

3/11 Marquinhos, PSG Aged just 22, Marquinhos has amassed a good deal of experience, making 96 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and playing 17 times for Brazil in the same period. Opportunities in Paris had been fairly limited due to the partnership between Thiago Silva and David Luiz but Marquinhos’ ability was clear nonetheless, and with more responsibility has come growing interest from United. The Manchester club are willing to meet the player’s £52m valuation and would be a significant upgrade on Jones, Smalling and Rojo, all of whom have failed to convince Mourinho. Understandably, however, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/11 Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City The title winning goalkeeper could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Manchester United. It would be fair to say that Leicester reached their pinnacle by winning last season’s Premier League title, and a terrible start to the season this time round is sure to convince some players to seek new challenges. Should they lose De Gea, Schmeichel will be a serious option and at around £15m, United would be getting an experienced goalkeeper with a number of years left in him, who has the club in his blood. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

5/11 Willian, Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Any deal would cost in the region of £32m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

6/11 Andrea Belotti, Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming a well-known name due to his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo. The long-term knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently has compounded Mourinho’s need for attacking reinforcements and Belotti will be high on his list. Having extended his contract in December of 2016 until 2021, Torino will be in no hurry to sell. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

7/11 Kieran Tierney, Celtic The promising left back, aged just 19, has caught the eye with brilliant performances for his club, racking up forty-six appearances since 2014. He has since won three caps for the Scottish national team and Jose Mourinho, who has been publicly critical of his only natural left back Luke Shaw, is said to be a big admirer of the player’s discipline and maturity. He is valued at £10m by United, while Celtic are bound to demand more from the big spenders if they are to be persuaded to allow Tierney to leave. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

8/11 Bernardo Silva, Monaco Silva’s teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were touted as being big United targets for the summer, yet it is the Portuguese midfielder who seems likeliest of the three to join. The 22 year old midfielder is pragmatic, skilful and extremely hard working, the latter of which Mourinho is known to admire most in a player. At upwards of £60 million, Silva would be an expensive acquisition but a valuable one nonetheless. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

9/11 Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur Walker has enjoyed seven consecutive seasons of Premier League football and while Antonio Valencia has been publicly praised by Mourinho as the best right back in the world, it is not his natural position. The Tottenham defender is viewed as an ideal option, not least because his recent fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino looks to have all but ended his time as a Spurs player. Disagreements over fitness led to Kieran Tripper getting the nod over his English counterpart in the FA Cup semi-final and North London derby, which Walker did not take well. He is aware that both Manchester clubs will be looking for full backs this summer and that he could at least double his wages at either, making a circa £35 million move likely. If United miss out on Champions League football, it is probable that the player will choose Manchester City. That said, the Red Devils cannot be discounted. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

10/11 James Rodriguez, Real Madrid 25 year old superstar Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid for £63 million in 2014 after stunning performances at the world cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under manager Zinedine Zidane this season, who prefers to give opportunities to Isco and Marco Asensio. Madrid will sanction a sale for the Columbian playmaker this summer and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign him for £50 million; meaning the Spanish club would make a significant financial loss on the player. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

11/11 Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea Fabregas’ name has been associated with United ever since the club tried to convince him to join under David Moyes in 2014. The player opted to join Chelsea due to his ties to London, where he remains very settled with his family, as well as the chance to play under then-boss Mourinho. Even though Fabregas is comfortable where he is, his lack of game time with Conte has left him frustrated and the opportunity to reunite with the man who signed him for Chelsea could prove decisive. United will face competition for the £30 million midfielder from Liverpool and a number of foreign clubs, and there is also the possibility that Conte will convince Fabregas to stay by using their Champions League qualification for next season as a chance to rotate his squad and simultaneously give the Spaniard more games Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

United had hoped for that even before the 2-0 Europa League final win over Ajax in Stockholm on Wednesday, but the very fact they knew Griezmann would not come without Champions League qualification added an extra level of tension to it all. Now that has finally been secured, they are fully confident they can press on with a deal, having already agreed with the forward’s representatives the principles of what is described as a “hugely persuasive” financial package back in January.

That did not mean the deal was done since Griezmann himself still had so much to consider, not least his loyalty to Atletico and especially manager Diego Simeone, as the Spanish club seek to keep him for next season’s first campaign in a brand new home stadium. There was a point around March when Mourinho felt it was going to be so tough to get the French star to Old Trafford that they began to look elsewhere, but Champions League qualification is one of a few elements to have changed that, as well as the likelihood Simeone himself will only stay at Atletico for at best another two years.

United now want to get that done as efficiently and cleanly as possible, and that was why some Old Trafford officials raised their eyebrows when they saw Griezmann so publicly comment on it on French television on Monday night. They felt it threatened to further fuel another overblown saga they want to avoid.

It obviously doesn’t change anything about the transfer and, although United sources maintain there is still much to negotiate, The Independent has been told some of Griezmann’s commercial partners like Beats now so expect the deal to take place that they have began making plans for new advertisements.

United similarly hope such a signing would be a statement that sees other deals quickly follow, in a trend that would follow the pattern of Mourinho’s second seasons at Porto, Internazionale, Real Madrid and twice at Chelsea. The Portuguese does have a proven track record in forensically spotting the flaws in his sides and knowing exactly what types of player need to be signed to fix them.

Mourinho would also like to add Torino striker Belotti ( Getty )

Mourinho wants Torino’s Andrea Belotti to play just in front of Griezmann, although that might involve also paying a buy-out clause of around £85m if they cannot agree a deal with the Italian club, and the chances of that are seen as “50-50”. The signing of Burnley’s Michael Keane is seen as much likelier, with the former United centre-half having said to friends that it is his probable destination.

Griezmann, Belotti and Keane are the three target deals that have so far seen by far the most tangible work done, with the rest of United’s plans still somewhat open-ended and evolving day to day. Mourinho nevertheless also wants a midfielder to complement and help release Pogba. There is long-term interest in Paris Saint-Germain’s Blaise Matuidi as well as Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko, but Chelsea are expected to complete the signing of the latter.

From there, much depends on the future of David De Gea. The way Mourinho has recently relegated him to the bench has only fired the situation further, but United sources say it is by no means certain that De Gea leaves, especially since they hold such a strong negotiating position and he has so far shown no agitation to leave.

Real Madrid are hugely keen on the goalkeeper, but it is understand there has been some frustration on their part, because De Gea is not as easily influenced or pushed by the Spanish champions’ media campaigns in the manner of previous big-name signings. If Real do want him that badly, United will insist on a star player coming in return, because they have no need for the money. Toni Kroos, Casemiro and Gareth Bale have already been mentioned.

Whatever happens there, the justifiable anticipation at United is that both the mental effect of silverware and these signings will just make it a much more assertive team, and see them go up a level, in exactly the same way that Mourinho’s FC Porto did in 2003, that Chelsea did in 2014 and - perhaps most relevantly and emphatically - Internazionale did in 2009.

The wonder is whether Mourinho himself can play more assertive tactics given that even the easy win over a young Ajax saw them so defensively retreat in the way they have done in so many big games this season. That remains a very pressing question about this team in itself but the expectation is again that the signings and silverware will prove key parts in an overall process that involves this, as the players also come to understand the manager’s approach more deeply.

Either way, Champions League qualification was the essential first step in this process, for so many reasons. It was the key, a door has been opened, and that first step has been taken. United just have to keep going up.