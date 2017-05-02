Michael Owen says signing Antoine Griezmann would be the worst thing Manchester United could do for Marcus Rashford's development.
The Atletico Madrid star is one of Jose Mourinho's number one transfer targets this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of challenging for the title next year.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is United's top scorer but a serious knee injury has thrust Rashford into the spotlight late in the season with the 19-year-old appearing to relish his increased role in the Swede's absence.
1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings
Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford?
Man Utd via Getty Images
2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10
Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal.
Getty Images
3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10
Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked.
Man Utd via Getty Images
4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10
Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long.
Getty Images
5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10
Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back.
Man Utd via Getty Images
6/23 Luke Shaw - NA
Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team.
AFP/Getty Images
7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10
Not one of the Spaniard's better performances.
Getty Images
8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10
A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries.
Getty Images
9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10
Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked.
AFP/Getty Images
10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10
Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession.
Getty Images
11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10
Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved.
AFP/Getty Images
12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10
Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty.
Getty Images
13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10
Made some good saves, unlucky to concede.
Getty Images
14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10
Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half.
Getty Images
15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10
Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances.
Getty Images
16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10
Another encouraging display from the English centre-back.
Getty Images
17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10
Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United.
Getty
18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10
Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half.
Getty Images
19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10
A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked.
AFP/Getty Images
20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10
One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon.
Man Utd via Getty Images
21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10
Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM.
Man Utd via Getty Images
22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10
Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well.
Getty Images
23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10
A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header.
Getty Images
And Owen believes that bringing in a player of Griezmann's stature could hurt the England striker's progression at Old Trafford.
"I think Griezmann is a brilliant player, obviously he is brilliant," he told Goal. "What Manchester United must weigh up is, do you spend that £80 million when you have Rashford?
"All of a sudden, for him, you are not sending a great message to pick someone straight ahead of him. At the moment it is perfect for Rashford, because you know you have got Zlatan ahead of him but you haven’t got Zlatan there forever."
Owen envisions a situation where Ibrahimovic takes up his one-year option with the club that would allow Rashford to grow naturally into United's eventual first choice No.9 rather than be usurped by another big name signing.
"Rashford needs Jose to give him the ultimate belief and say ‘right you are going to be my man, you are going to be it’," he added. "If he doesn’t think that just yet then the last thing he needs is for Jose to buy someone who will be there for the long term."Reuse content