Antoine Griezmann has offered a boost to his suitors at Manchester United after doubting that a move to Real Madrid is “achievable”.

The Atletico Madrid forward, who scored his side’s equaliser in Saturday’s 1-1 Madrid derby draw at the Bernabeu, is a long-term transfer target for United and several other elite European clubs.

As revealed by The Independent last month, Griezmann has reservations over moving to the Premier League, leaving a switch across the Spanish capital as his only realistic option.

Sunderland 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Sunderland 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Jordan Pickford – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of important stops, but he was helpless for the three United goals. Getty Images

2/22 Billy Jones – 5 out of 10 Had very little impact on the game, aside from a few of clearances. Incredibly mediocre display. Getty Images

3/22 Jason Denayer – 7 out of 10 He ran the defensive line, tackled relentlessly and was tremendous in the air. Getty Images

4/22 Lamine Kone – 5 out of 10 The defender invited trouble upon himself by allowing the ball to bounce in the box and failing to clear his lines. Getty Images

5/22 Bryan Oviedo – 6 out of 10 Defended courageously but was subbed in the early stages due to a hamstring injury. Getty Images

6/22 Sebastian Larsson – 3 out of 10 Saw a red card for a studs-up challenge on Herrera. Getty Images

7/22 Jack Rodwell – 5 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game. Lacked service, but that’s no excuse for a player of his calibre. Getty Images

8/22 Lee Cattermole – 6 out of 10 The skipper’s confidence was evident – he was one of the only Sunderland players to test Romero with a strike. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/22 Didier Ndong – 5 out of 10 The 22-year-old was sloppy and wasteful with the ball. He failed to capitalise on any possession. Getty Images

10/22 Victor Anichebe – 5 out of 10 Had a key chance to level the scoring from close range, but was denied by Romero. Aside from that, it was a quiet display. Getty Images

11/22 Jermain Defoe – 5 out of 10 Aside from two late efforts, you could have been excused for not realising the striker was on the pitch today. Getty Images

12/22 Sergio Romero – 6 out of 10 He looked unbeatable today, but this was enhanced by the lack of action in the United area. Getty Images

13/22 Matteo Darmian – 6 out of 10 Progressed well up the pitch and provided constant service to the United midfield. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Bailly – 5 out of 10 Lost a number of 50/50 challenges and aerial balls – certainly room for improvement. Getty Images

15/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 The majority of his tackles were clumsy and late, which was giving Sunderland unnecessary possession. Man Utd via Getty Images

16/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The defender looked menacing going forward and his deliveries into the box were impressive. Man Utd via Getty Images

17/22 Marouane Fellaini – 5 out of 10 Failed to play like a captain – lost a number of challenges and wasted possession on several occasions. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Ander Herrera – 8 out of 10 A top display from the midfielder. He assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal and created chances throughout. Getty Images

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 7 out of 10 He was oozing confidence and was not afraid to take a strike on goal to test Pickford. Getty Images

20/22 Paul Pogba – 7 out of 10 An encouraging display from the Frenchman – he was energetic, passed well and tackled relentlessly. Getty Images

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 7 out of 10 His goal was an example of his limitless ability. He created his goal out of nowhere and it put the game to bed just after the interval. Getty Images

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic - 9 out of 10 An inspiring display all round and his goal was a moment of individual magic. Faultless. AFP/Getty Images

However, the France international believes such a move is unlikely given the historic rivalry between the two clubs.

“I do not rule out anything in the future, but I'm happy at Atletico and hopefully I can stay here,” he said.

“Interest from Madrid? I can't say "yes" or "no". You never know what can happen in football, but moving from Atletico to Real, I don't know if it's achievable.

“Very few players have done so. For this reason, I think it's dead,” he added.

Santiago Solari was the last high-profile player to move from Atletico to Madrid, making the move across the city in 2000.

Several players have turned out as a youth player for one of the Spanish capital’s clubs before switching allegiances, with Raul, the 228-goal Madrid great, being the most famous example.

