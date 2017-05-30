Manchester United have received a boost in their pursuit of three high-profile new signings this summer as Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Blaise Matuidi has admitted he is unsure whether he will stay at the club next season.

Matuidi is wanted by Jose Mourinho in a deeper role alongside Ander Herrera to allow his countryman Paul Pogba to flourish further up the field.

At 30 years old he is seen as a short-term, ready-made replacement for Michael Carrick, who signed a new one-year contract last week.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

And United are confident they can get Matuidi relatively cheaply as he is about to enter the final 12 months of his current deal at the Parc des Princes, even though there have been discussions about a new contract.

French outlet Le Parisien last month claimed Matuidi is keen to join Pogba and former teammate Zlatan Ibrahimovic in Manchester and speaking after PSG’s French Cup final win on Saturday, he admitted his future is in doubt.

“I don’t know yet,” he said when asked about his future. “I am feeling good in Paris. It’s hard as you don’t know the real position of the club.

“PSG made a proposition to me. They are open to everything when it comes to me. There is no decision taken so far. Honestly, I don’t want to lie, I don’t know yet.

“I am feeling good in Paris. Even if in the future I should leave, Paris stays the club of my heart and it would always be like that.”

Matuidi is wanted to add Champions League experience although should he sign a new deal Mourinho will turn to Monaco’s Tiemoue Bakayoko instead, although Chelsea are thought to be front-runners for his signature.

United and Inter are £15m apart with their valuations of Perisic ( Getty )

Antoine Griezmann is another one of three high-profile summer signings wanted by Mourinho having instructed Ed Woodward to push ahead with an £86.7m move for the Frenchman in an attempt to avoid another drawn-out saga like the one for Pogba last season.

United are still confident of a deal for the forward but have been concerned with the noises coming from Atletico Madrid who insist he isn’t leaving and Griezmann himself, who called the rumours “unfounded”.

The third high-profile signing is Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic, who is available for £50m, but United are only willing to go as high as £35m.

Mourinho would prefer Willian from Chelsea but Perisic is seen as the more realistic target.

There is still interest in Burnley’s Michael Keane too, with the former United centre-half having said to friends that it is his probable destination.