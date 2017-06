Chris Smalling is set to leave Manchester United this summer after the £31m signing of Victor Lindelof from Benfica.

The England international centre-back has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford and is not optimistic about his future there.

Although Jose Mourinho has not yet explicitly told Smalling whether he is part of his plans for the 2017-18 season, he is expecting to be able to leave.

1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

There is plenty of Premier League interest in Smalling, who has played at United for seven seasons and won two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup and the Europa League. Everton, Newcastle United and West Ham United are at the front of the queue to sign the 27-year-old.

Smalling has two years left on the contract he signed at Old Trafford in 2015 and earns close to £100,000 per week. Those wages could prove to be a stumbling block for any potential buyer.

Although Smalling started 29 games for United last season, the likely centre-back partnership for next season will be Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who arrived from Villarreal in 2016. He did start the Europa League final in Stockholm on 24 May, but Mourinho joked with him beforehand that he could not be trusted to play the ball out from the back. “With your feet, we are for sure not playing out from the back,” Mourinho said to Smalling.

Smalling is one of a number of English centre-backs on the move this summer, with Michael Keane and Ben Gibson also expected to move. Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez has targeted Ryan Shawcross of Stoke City as the man to build his defence around next season but Smalling would be a younger and quicker, albeit more expensive, alternative.