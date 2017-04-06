Ajax are weighing up a summer move for their former player Daley Blind, according to reports.

The Holland international joined Manchester United for £13.2m in the summer of 2014, fresh from being named Dutch Footballer of the Year as Ajax won a fourth consecutive league title.

Blind became a regular under Louis van Gaal and played in all but three Premier League matches last season, in a range of positions.

But this season the 27-year-old has struggled to hold down a spot in Jose Mourinho’s first-team, starting less than half of United’s league games under their new manager.

It is understood that Blind only has one more season remaining on his contract and yet talks have not begun over extending his time at Old Trafford, leading Ajax to believe they have a good chance of tempting their former captain back to the Eredivisie.

The club will also have been encouraged to see Blind withdrawn at half-time in United’s recent home draw against Everton, in his first appearance for the club in four games.

Blind enjoyed a highly successful seven seasons at Ajax ( Getty )

The Dutchman is a popular figure at the club, but has feared for his place at United ever since December, when Mourinho discussed his defensive options in a press conference while pointedly avoiding reference to Blind.

“Jones and Rojo are playing more than ever, better than ever and now we have a third central defender Bailly to rotate,” Mourinho said when quizzed on his defenders ahead of an away match against Crystal Palace.

“We gave a rest to Jones in the Ukraine, now Jones plays against Tottenham free of injuries or tiredness. Now we have with Bailly a third central defender until the end of the year, hopefully we can manage with those three in those positions.”

It remains to be seen how much United will demand for Blind’s services, although it would likely be a fee in the region of what they paid for him three seasons ago.

Any money United make from his sale would be immediately reinvested in the side, with Mourinho eager to bolster his defensive options.

Benfica defender Victor Lindelof tops his list, while AS Roma’s Kostas Manolas and Feyenoord’s Rick Karsdorp are also options.