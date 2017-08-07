Manchester United see Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose as a potential solution to their search for a wide player in the transfer market, as Jose Mourinho continues to assess his options, given the club’s frustrated pursuits of Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic and Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale.

The Portuguese would have wanted to sign a wide attacker and two full-backs in this window, but with United only likely to bring in four or five players, the forward role had been seen as a priority.

That had seen the Old Trafford hierarchy come close to an agreement with Internazionale, only for the Italian club to refuse to budge on their £48m valuation, while Bale’s situation with Real Madrid remains up in the air as they look to sign Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

There is currently an impasse regarding Perisic, while Bale has let it be known he wants to stay at the Bernabeu for at least another year, so United have been surveying their options.

Sources close to the situation say that has actually led United to look much more closely at Rose if they cannot get one of those two, especially since Mourinho plans to play a three-man defence more this season.

Tottenham Hotspur would be hugely unwilling to sell, especially after letting Kyle Walker go to Manchester City for £54m, but there is also a feeling that every player has a price under Daniel Levy - especially given the club’s stadium move.

United could ironically face competition from Internazionale for Rose, as the Italian club are also interested, creating something of a tangled situation. Any move for the England international from Old Trafford would still depend on the failure to bring in an ideal winger.