Manchester United have started investigating alternative goalkeeping options like Internazionale’s Samir Handanovic and Milan’s Gianluigi Donnarumma, amid growing worries that David de Gea could leave for Real Madrid in the summer.

The Spanish club have made a new number-one one of their top priorities for the next transfer window, and have resurrected their long-standing interest in De Gea, but are also looking into signing Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea.

The Belgian has been considered the slightly more likely option, but those close to him say he is still “undecided” on his future, and the London club are also bracing themselves for a summer of tough negotiations with the Bernabeu given the simultaneous interest in Eden Hazard.

De Gea’s situation is different, given that it is known he and girlfriend Edurne Garcia have long wanted to return to his home city, with United having sanctioned a sale in 2015 only for it to infamously fall down due to administrative issues at the last minute.

1/12 Who could replace David de Gea? David de Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer. But who could United sign to replace the talented 26-year-old? Getty

2/12 Samir Handanović The experienced Slovenian has long been linked with a move to these shores and would be available for significantly less than many of the other names on this list. A solid, if slightly unspectacular, choice to replace De Gea. Getty Images

3/12 Gianluigi Donnarumma The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young goalkeeper in the world, having broke into the AC Milan first-team last season. The player is represented by Mino Raiola, which is a promising sign for United. Getty

4/12 Keylor Navas Real Madrid's original plan to buy David de Gea involved sending Keylor Navas to Old Trafford, something which could well transpire this summer. Getty

5/12 Kasper Schmeichel The Leicester goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb season even as his team has struggled and would be a popular signing, given his father's history with the club. Getty

6/12 Hugo Lloris Spurs wouldn't let their captain leave without a fight, but Lloris recently refused to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane, claiming he would only stay at the club for as long as Mauricio Pochettino was coach. Getty

7/12 Jan Oblak The Slovenian international is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. However it is difficult to see Atletico selling both Oblak and Antoine Griezmann to United this summer. Bongarts/Getty

8/12 Jasper Cillessen Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester during Louis van Gaal's reign, Cillessen has made just 1 La Liga appearance since quitting Ajax for Barcelona. Would likely be a more affordable option. Getty

9/12 Ederson Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign Benfica's Ederson. But with United also in need of a new keeper, it would not be surprising if United attempted to hijack the deal. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/12 Bernd Leno Still only 25, Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is regarded as the eventual heir to Manuel Neuer in goal for Germany. A fine shot stopper. Bongarts/Getty

11/12 Diego Alves The 31-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Untied over the years. If Jose Mourinho is unable to land other targets, he may well turn to the Brazilian veteran. Getty Images

12/12 Jack Butland Butland's brilliant form at the end of 2015 saw him tipped to replace De Gea at United. An ankle injury meant he dropped off the radar somewhat, but with the player close to a return to action, United could make their move this summer. Getty Images

The 26-year-old subsequently signed a new contract, but the belief has always been he would eventually go to Real Madrid, and there are growing concerns among the United hierarchy and the playing squad that could finally be the case this summer.

As such, United have started to look at potential replacements, with Inter’s Handanovic currently the leading candidate. The 32-year-old Slovenian has attracted similar Premier League interest from Liverpool and Manchester City, but not to the extent of United. Milan’s highly-rated 18-year-old Donnarumma is also an option and represented by Mino Raiola, who is similarly agent to Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

United midfielder Ander Herrera cast further doubt on De Gea’s Old Trafford future last week, when asked the situation while on international duty with Spain.

De Gea's future at Old Trafford looks uncertain at best (Getty Images)



“It’s difficult for him [De Gea] to one day be at one place, and then to be at another the next,” Herrera said.

“He learned a lot from this. It has made him more mature. I want him to be the one defending Manchester United’s goal.

“Hopefully it will be like that, but anything can happen in football.”