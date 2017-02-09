Real Madrid will return for Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea and have already made contact with the Spanish international's entourage, according to reports in Spain.

Madrid-based sports daily Marca, a publication notoriously close to the Bernabeu club's hierarchy, are clear that "the goalkeeper knows of the interest and that the operation is underway."

They also claim that De Gea has a €65 million (£55.3m) release clause, a fee that Madrid would be apparently willing to pay.

Manchester United, of course, have no desire to sell their number 1, and his long-term contract means that Madrid have little leverage in negotiations.

When, in 2015, Madrid successfully negotiated a deal for the 26-year-old it was amid the former Atletico goalkeeper refusing to sign a new contract that was running out shortly.



With De Gea now tied to the Old Trafford club until 2019, and United boasting an option to extend, Madrid would have to pay through the nose even if the player agitated for a return to the Spanish capital.

Florentino Perez, the Real Madrid president, is the driving force behind the deal with coach Zinedine Zidane known to be happy with the performances of Keylor Navas - a popular dressing-room figure.

Perez, however, is determined to upgrade his goalkeeper and Marca also report that AC Milan starlet Gianluigi Donnarumma, 17, is an alternative should United refuse to play ball over De Gea.