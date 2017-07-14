He is likely to stay but the threat of leaving, well, hasn’t gone away.

Despite strategic leaks that the Spanish side had given up their interest, despite ongoing discussions between the clubs on a range of subjects, and perhaps partly because of a hint of tension out of all that, the threat of Real Madrid coming back in for David De Gea with extreme prejudice has always lingered for Manchester United.

Even in a summer where there has been a much greater bullishness about the club’s transfer after the coup of signing Romelu Lukaku from Everton ahead of Chelsea, they still know they need to be on guard against a bigger fish.

1/12 Who could replace David de Gea? David de Gea has been linked with a return to Spain this summer. But who could United sign to replace the talented 26-year-old? Getty

2/12 Samir Handanović The experienced Slovenian has long been linked with a move to these shores and would be available for significantly less than many of the other names on this list. A solid, if slightly unspectacular, choice to replace De Gea. Getty Images

3/12 Gianluigi Donnarumma The 18-year-old is regarded as the best young goalkeeper in the world, having broke into the AC Milan first-team last season. The player is represented by Mino Raiola, which is a promising sign for United. Getty

4/12 Keylor Navas Real Madrid's original plan to buy David de Gea involved sending Keylor Navas to Old Trafford, something which could well transpire this summer. Getty

5/12 Kasper Schmeichel The Leicester goalkeeper has enjoyed another superb season even as his team has struggled and would be a popular signing, given his father's history with the club. Getty

6/12 Hugo Lloris Spurs wouldn't let their captain leave without a fight, but Lloris recently refused to rule out a move away from White Hart Lane, claiming he would only stay at the club for as long as Mauricio Pochettino was coach. Getty

7/12 Jan Oblak The Slovenian international is widely regarded as one of the finest goalkeepers in the world. However it is difficult to see Atletico selling both Oblak and Antoine Griezmann to United this summer. Bongarts/Getty

8/12 Jasper Cillessen Repeatedly linked with a move to Manchester during Louis van Gaal's reign, Cillessen has made just 1 La Liga appearance since quitting Ajax for Barcelona. Would likely be a more affordable option. Getty

9/12 Ederson Manchester City are thought to be leading the race to sign Benfica's Ederson. But with United also in need of a new keeper, it would not be surprising if United attempted to hijack the deal. Bongarts/Getty Images

10/12 Bernd Leno Still only 25, Leverkusen goalkeeper Leno is regarded as the eventual heir to Manuel Neuer in goal for Germany. A fine shot stopper. Bongarts/Getty

11/12 Diego Alves The 31-year-old has repeatedly been linked with a move to Untied over the years. If Jose Mourinho is unable to land other targets, he may well turn to the Brazilian veteran. Getty Images

12/12 Jack Butland Butland's brilliant form at the end of 2015 saw him tipped to replace De Gea at United. An ankle injury meant he dropped off the radar somewhat, but with the player close to a return to action, United could make their move this summer. Getty Images

That bullishness, however, is also one big reason why United remain relaxed about any renewed De Gea bid. Given that they are so cash-rich, given that they have absolutely no need to sell and given that the 26-year-old has recently signed a new contract, the Old Trafford hierarchy have an extremely strong negotiating position if Real do come in again.

If they wanted to, and if the European champions really were that pushed on bringing a Spanish star back to Madrid, United even have the option of suggesting a straight exchange for one of the Bernabeu’s proper stand-out stars like Toni Kroos - as has already been mooted.

That, however, is not the only reason they are relaxed. If it did happen, and De Gea did go, there are many at Old Trafford who feel the club wouldn’t even sign a short-term replacement. That is because there are many at the club who feel that the current third-choice goalkeeper Joel Pereira has the potential to be even better than De Gea. He really is thought of that highly, with Jose Mourinho even name-checking him and referencing that quality on various occasions.

The 21-year-old Portuguese youth international isn’t quite ready yet, though, and the idea would be to gradually bring him on under the example of De Gea. If the current number-one were to leave, some at the club believe Mourinho would initially alternate between Pereira and the very dependable Sergio Romero.

Manchester United have high hopes for Pereira who could succeed De Gea as No.1 (Manchester United)

There is still something else that makes United relaxed about the situation, though. Real just haven’t been able to get into De Gea’s head and quite use their media to influence the situation in the way they have with similar targets. While the Spanish international and his partner Edurne Garcia might obviously like to go back to his home city, he has been in no way abrasively pushing for a move. He’s instead been very relaxed, and content - just like United right now.

The situation, aptly, is very much in their hands. That may change - but it’s going to take an awful lot.