Manchester United have already had a bid of just under £25m for Eric Dier turned down, The Independent understands, and it is likely to take more than double that to even tempt Tottenham Hotspur into the idea of a sale.

The London club have repeatedly maintained that the 23-year-old is not for sale at any price, although the Old Trafford hierarchy feel a deal can yet be done, particularly as they believe the player has his heart set on a move to United.

Jose Mourinho earlier this week instructed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to sign one of Dier or Nemanja Matic, but the hijacking of Chelsea’s bid for Romelu Lukaku has soured relations between United and Stamford Bridge, leaving Dier as the main choice.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

There is also the fact that Mourinho wants a player who has proven Premier League experience for the defensive midfield position, as he sees it as a key role for the quick functioning of the team from the start of the 2017-18 season, and would prefer that to someone who has to adapt. There is still interest in Fabinho of Monaco, but he is seen by the Portuguese as a right-back.

United will go back in to Spurs with a bigger offer for Dier, although chief executive Daniel Levy has no interest in selling. There is also a feeling they may have one more tilt at Matic to see if a deal can be done, although Chelsea are unlikely to entertain that prospect now.

As with much this summer, any deals will ultimately depend on how big United are willing to go, but there is said by many at the club to be a new “bullishness” after beating Chelsea to Lukaku and the promise of more deals to come.

Perisic should follow this week, before Mourinho gets a defensive midfielder, while there is still a general desire to bring in a marquee name.