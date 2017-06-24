Monaco midfielder Fabinho has revealed that there is “no doubt” he wants to work with Jose Mourinho, who he described as an “excellent” manager, amid speculation of a move to Manchester United this summer.

This follows his recent admission that he is “tempted” by the idea of moving to Old Trafford, with United currently in the market for a deep-lying midfielder to play alongside Ander Herrera.

Reports suggest that an agreement between United and the Brazilian has already been reached as the two parties finalise a £35m package ahead of the 2017/18 campaign.

And speaking in a recent interview with ESPN Brasil, the 23-year-old further suggested that a move to United was on the cards after expressing his desire to work with Mourinho.

When asked whether he would like to play under the Portuguese, he replied: “Mourinho, too. He is an excellent manager. No doubt.”

The Brazil international made the remark after revealing a number of top managerial names he wishes to work with in his career, including Pep Guardiola, Zinedine Zidane, Tite and Diego Simeone.

“Managers, I would also like to work with great managers to learn more about football, learn new things," he said. "There are great managers in football.

“Guardiola, Zidane, who’s doing a great work, Tite, also doing a great job in the national team, Simeone. These are managers I would like to work with some day.”

He added that he strives to join a “big club” with a “champion mentality”.

Fabinho helped guide Monaco to the Ligue 1 title last season (Getty)

“My dream is to get to the national team, get steady, play the 2018 World Cup and at club level it’s to get to a big club that fights to always be champion, with champion mentality.

“It could be in Spain, England, France… I want to play for a club that fights to win the Champions League title. That’s what I’ll keep seeking."