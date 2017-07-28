Gareth Bale has made it known he wants to stay at Real Madrid for at least another season, scuppering Manchester United’s hopes of doing a deal this summer.

The European champions’ expected signing of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe had raised the possibility that Bale could leave to make space in the squad and although the Bernabeu hierarchy would have been open to talking about a deal at the right price - probably just short of £100m - the 28-year-old has made it clear he wants to stay in the Spanish capital.

The developments may see United return to Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic, although that now has more complications.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Once the prospect of signing Bale was raised and looked concrete a few weeks ago, the Premier League club downgraded the Croatian winger to their secondary option, having already been frustrated with the progress of the move.

United had come within a few million of Internazionale’s £48m asking price for the 28-year-old, and felt it was close, but then moved on to Bale once told that the Serie A club would not accept less.

That saw Perisic go to China on Inter’s pre-season tour and, while there has been renewed contact between the clubs, United are reticent about getting involved in fraught negotiations again and wary of being seen to overpay because of the effect it could have on any future deals.

Manager Jose Mourinho alluded to this on the club’s preseason tour of the United States, saying: “I always thought the problem is not what you pay for these kind of (top) players, I don't think the problem is what you pay for Pogba, I don't think the problem is going to pay crazy for Neymar.

“I think the problem is with the other group which is a big group because players like Pogba, there is one or two (big) transfers (like that) per transfer window. The other ones are where you have 100 transfers and for me that is the dangerous area of the market.

“Some clubs are paying or they don't buy because they don't accept the numbers that are now ruling the market, or to do it they have to go the same levels and for me that's what worries me a little bit because now we speak about £30m, £40m, £50m in such an easy way.”

However, Mourinho does still want to bring Perisic in this summer.