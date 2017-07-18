Jose Mourinho has admitted “no idea” what is happening with Manchester United's move for Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic.

So far this summer Benfica defender Victor Lindelof and Everton striker Romelu Lukaku have arrived at Old Trafford.

Mourinho still wants two more signings and a move for Inter's Perisic is reportedly edging towards completion.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

Last week, United enjoyed a breakthrough in negotiations with Internazionale in the pursuit of Ivan Perisic and are thought to be closer to agreeing a final fee for the winger.

A deal is expected to be concluded in the next few days for the 28-year-old Croatian international, and will likely come to £48m.

Personal terms had already been agreed with Perisic, although Inter had been completely unmoving on the size of the fee.

United are closing on a deal for the winger ( Getty )

But Mourinho is still keeping his cards close to his chest.

Asked for an update on the transfer after the 2-1 friendly win at Real Salt Lake, Mourinho said as he left the press conference: “No idea. No idea my friend. No idea.”

Chelsea defensive midfielder Nemanja Matic is another reported target for Mourinho, while it is understood United maintain an interest in Tottenham's Eric Dier.