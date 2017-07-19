Internazionale have asked Manchester United to include Anthony Martial in any deal for Ivan Perisic, although the English club do not want to let the French star go, and he does not want to leave Old Trafford.

With Inter simultaneously intent on bringing in a star name this summer, they have so far played hard-ball with United in negotiations over the Croatian international and refused to move from their asking price of £48m.

They have from the start made it clear that the English club would have to pay that price to get Perisic or at least offer a player in return, and have recently inquired about Martial.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

United had been trying to negotiate a slightly lower fee, and broached the possibility of Matteo Darmian going in the opposite direction, but are hugely reluctant to let Martial go.

Although he was not always a starter for Jose Mourinho last season and often come under criticism, with some figures at the club thinking it might be an idea to let him go on loan for a season, other key individuals fear there could be a fan backlash but also hugely rate his potential.

Martial similarly has no desire to leave Old Trafford, and is willing to fight to be a regular starter again.

Inter had previously been interested in Darmian in January, but looked elsewhere when he began to get regular football under Mourinho towards the end of the season. As it stands, the Perisic deal remains at an impasse.