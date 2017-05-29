Manchester United have reached a roadblock in their pursuit of Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic, as there is a difference of around £15m between the Premier League club’s current valuation of the Croatian winger and the Milanese asking price of £50m.

The situation could yet see Jose Mourinho look elsewhere, and his first choice for the position is his former Chelsea player Willian, although the Brazilian has so far proven unwilling to go to Old Trafford. United sources say any signing could also mean that the club is more open to offers for Anthony Martial, although the French star is not officially “for sale”.

Perisic is also a target of Liverpool, having previously played for Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund between 2011 and 2013, but the 28-year-old wants to go to Old Trafford and the principles of personal terms have already been discussed.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

While United want to get any deal done for around £35m, though, Inter are insisting on no less than £50m - a fee the Old Trafford club are at the moment unwilling to rise to. The Serie A club paid just over £14m for the 56-time-capped Croatian international, when signing him from Wolfsburg in 2015.

Perisic has been hugely productive in Serie A this season with 11 goals in 38 games, and generally fits Mourinho’s industrious profile for the position, but he sees Brazilian Willian as almost the perfect blueprint of the type of hard-working wide attacker he idealises.

Martial has only started 18 league games this season (Man Utd via Getty Images)

While United have made an initial approach to Chelsea, Willian has already turned down the idea of leaving the champions for Old Trafford. The 28-year-old - signed by Mourinho himself from Anzhi Makhachkala for £30m in 2013 - recently re-asserted his loyalty to Chelsea despite the club understood to have been willing to do a deal with the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Martial has occasionally played in that role for United this season, but his interpretation of the position is understood to be different to Mourinho’s, partially explaining why the 21-year-old has only started 18 league games. While it is currently by no means a case of the Portuguese pushing Martial out, since the manager does appreciate his talent, Old Trafford sources say the right offer could persuade the club to sell.