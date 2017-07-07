Manchester United have stepped up discussions over the signing of James Rodriguez this summer, in yet another move that involves Real Madrid.

The Independent has been told that Jose Mourinho had instructed executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward this week to move on from striker target Alvaro Morata and on to Everton’s Romelu Lukaku after growing impatient with the Spanish club’s refusal to budge from their €90m asking price.

However, that hasn’t yet affected talks over the Colombian star, as Mourinho seeks to solve one of United’s main problems last season and make them more productive in front of goal.

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

While Mourinho has previously had reservations about signing James, he can see a role for him in attack that will also lack the versatility of Everton-bound Wayne Rooney. The player’s marketability and commercial appeal would also fulfil Woodward’s desire to bring in a “star” every summer. United had previously felt a deal may have been possible for Gareth Bale, but he has decided to remain in Madrid.

The move has been mooted in the past - and looked a distinctive possibility were Louis van Gaal to remain at the club after 2015-16 - but has increased in possibility now, as Real look to sell both Morata and James in order to finance and clear space for a deal for Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe.

James would likely cost less than Morata, although United would similarly hope to pay less than the €70m Real Madrid would want. The fact that asking price was one reason that the Old Trafford club moved on from Morata, however, adds further intrigue to the dealings between the club this summer and the possibility of James moving to United.

Talks are ongoing.