Jose Mourinho appears to have put the brakes on any incoming transfers at Manchester United ahead of what he hinted to be another big summer at Old Trafford, having racked up over £150m in new signings last year.

Mourinho has been heavily linked with a move for Benfica defender Victor Lindelof, with reports of a £38m bid being batted about early in the January transfer window. However, that now appears to be off the table, and it seems that the Premier League club have not made any formal offer for the Sweden defender this month.

United are still interest in Lindelof, but it appears any approach will be held off until the end of the season, and Mourinho spoke to Portuguese TV to confirm that he doesn’t expect any arrivals this month, with the only transfer activity of note being the departure of players that he has underused this season.

Speaking to A Bola, Mourinho said: “I am convinced that in this winter market we will be sellers and not buyers. We want to raise pounds to attack in the summer, as we did this year with the contract of four players.”

With the top six in the Premier League table all harbouring hopes of winning the title, none of them appear keen to do business in the January window and will instead hold off until the summer. That’s where Mourinho made his mark upon his arrival at Old Trafford last year, where he agreed deals to bring Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and the world record signing of Paul Pogba to United for more than £150m.

1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

Lindelof could well be part of the 2017 reinforcements that arrive ahead of next season, with the likes of Atletico Madrid’s Antonie Griezmann and, more recently, Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko linked with a switch to Old Trafford.



The players Mourinho looks set to get rid of though are becoming much clearer, with United agreeing a £22m deal with Everton to sell Morgan Schneiderlin that could yet rise to £24m with add-ons. He could be joined by unwanted winger Memphis Depay, with Everton still interested in a loan move for the Netherlands international, but it would appear that Bastian Schweinsteiger will remain with the club until the summer after the prospect of the out-of-favour German leaving this month diminished.