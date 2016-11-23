Jose Mourinho is looking to add two new defensive signings when the transfer window reopens as he attempts to strengthen his squad in January.

The Manchester United boss wants assurances from Ed Woodward that significant funds will be available for his targets, despite spending in the region of £150m in the summer.

Top of Mourinho’s wishlist is Bayern Munich’s David Alaba, who is thought to be available for £40m according to the Mirror, but he is also a target for rivals Manchester City as Pep Guardiola managed him while in charge of the German champions.

Mourinho sent scouts to watch Alaba play for Austria twice during the international break and is thought to be keen on making a bid for the 24-year-old, who can play at left-back or in a more advanced role.

The former Chelsea manager has been less than impressed with the left-backs at his disposal at Old Trafford and has twice publically criticised Luke Shaw.

He has rotated between Shaw and Daley Blind while Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian have also had spells in the full-back position.

However, with Bayern Munich still involved in Europe in the New Year, they are highly likely to rebuff any approach for Alaba, meaning Mourinho may have to wait until the summer.

The Red Devils are also keen on Southampton’s Virgil van Dijk but will need to spend a similar amount to the £30m they spent to bring Eric Bailly to Old Trafford.

Manchester United transfer targets







1/6 Jose Gimenez (Atletico Madrid) The 21-year-old Uruguayan has already played 21 times for his country and has been touted as a future world-class centre-back. Currently on the books of Atletico Madrid, Gimenez is not a regular and a move in January for first-team football would surely appeal to him. Getty

2/6 Victor Lindelof (Benfica) The most recent player to be linked with the Red Devils, Lindelof is a 22-year-old centre-back currently plying his trade at Benfica. The Swedish international has been in fine form this season and could be tempted by a move to England in January. Getty

3/6 Mesut Özil (Arsenal) The German midfielder has emerged as a shock transfer target for the Red Devils as the Arsenal playmaker demands a substantial increase to his current £140,000 per week contract in North London. Getty

4/6 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) The French forward had a brilliant season in Spain last year and was top scorer and Player of the Tournament as he helped his country to the final of Euro 2016. Atletico Madrid would certainly not let him go on the cheap however. Getty

5/6 Yannick Carrasco (Atletico Madrid) The third Atletico Madrid player reported to be on Mourinho’s wish-list, Carrasco is one of Belgium’s new generation of talent and, at just 23 years of age, has a long career ahead of him. The Belgian is an attacking midfielder who has added a ruthlessness in front of goal to his repertoire this season, contributing nine goals in all competitions. Getty

6/6 Bruma (Galatasaray) Galatasaray’s fleet-footed winger is rated at around £21.5m and has impressed in the Turkish league this season, receiving five Man of the Match awards in just ten starts so far. Bruma is a fantastic dribbler who would certainly provide competition for places on the left wing. Getty

Mourinho wants more central defensive options with Bailly, who is currently out injured, set to be unavailable for most of January due to his involvement with Ivory Coast in the African Cup of Nations.