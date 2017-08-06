Gareth Bale has been told that he is the future of Real Madrid and head coach Zinedine Zidane has publicly defended his recent form, in news that will come as a blow to Manchester United.

Earlier this week, news broke that Bale was willing to move to Manchester should Real Madrid decide to sell him this summer.

The long-mooted big-money transfer was still subject to a few issues, but The Independent was told by sources from both clubs that a deal was “much likelier” than at any point in Bale’s time at the Bernabeu.

However, in news that will come as a blow to United, Real Madrid have sought to assure Bale of his place in the team for the 2017/18 season.

It is understood that the club’s board have assured him he is the future of the team, while Zidane defended the forward in a recent press conference.

“I see Bale in good shape physically,” said Zidane of Bale, who missed much of the last campaign with a series of muscular injuries.

“It’s the first time I’ve had him with me for a full pre-season. It’s not important who scores or doesn’t in pre-season games.”

1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

United are keen to sign at least one more high-profile player before the summer transfer window ends, but have been frustrated in their attempts to recruit a number of targets.

Antoine Griezmann was their primary target, but United have found the situation difficult and have gone back and forth in terms of alternative options.

It also remains up in the air whether Griezmann will even leave Diego Simeone’s side this summer.