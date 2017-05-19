Burnley will increase their asking price for defender Michael Keane if the likes of Manchester United come calling this summer due to a clause in the transfer agreement with Jose Mourinho’s side that entitles them to 25 per cent of any selling-on fee, meaning the Calerts could demand at least £30m to let him go.

United sold Keane to Burnley in 2015 for just £2m, but included a clause that entitled them to a quarter of the fee should be move to another club. That club now appears to be his former club, given United have shown interest in the 24-year-old, and reports of a £25m asking price would actually see the club only having to spend £18.75m.

However, The Telegraph reports on Friday that Burnley will factor this sell-on clause into negotiations with any club that comes in for Keane by increasing their valuation of the defender to over £30m in order to recoup the £25m they believe he is worth.

United have not made an offer for Keane, with their transfer plans yet to kick in to gear as Jose Mourinho focuses on Wednesday’s Europa League final against Ajax in Stockholm. Should they move for Keane, they will face likely competition from Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton for his signature, with the Englishman attracting widespread attention for his performances in helping keep Burnley in the Premier League following their promotion last season.

One issue for Burnley though is that Keane has just one year remaining on his contract, and he is young enough that United could choose to wait a season and attempt to sign him for nothing, which would then force Burnley into trying to offload him this summer at a discount fee.

Mourinho is ready to restructure his defence this season after voicing concerns over Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Luke Shaw and their desire to play through the pain barrier this season in which United have at times had a defensive injury crisis that has hindered Mourinho’s effort in the Premier League.