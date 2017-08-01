Gary Neville gives his verdict on Manchester United's Nemanja Matic move and what it means for Chelsea

Gary Neville has backed Nemanja Matic to be a success at Manchester United following his £40million move from Chelsea.

The Serbian international midfielder has put pen to paper on a three-year deal and becomes Jose Mourinho's third summer signing following the arrival of Victor Lindelof and Romelu Lukaku.

Neville is a fan of the 28-year-old's and believes he will slot in to assist and ultimately replace club captain Michael Carrick in the centre of midfield.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Fabinho Jose Mourinho is a fan of Fabinho, who can play at both right-back and as a defensive midfielder. Monaco, however, do not want to lose many of the first-team stars which took them to a Champions League semi-final last season. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Kieran Tierney Mourinho is not a fan of Luke Shaw and Matteo Darmian looked unconvincing when deployed as a left-back last season. United could turn to £15m rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney, who has established himself for both his club and country despite only being 20-years-old. United scouts were spotted watching the player in England's recent World Cup qualifier against Scotland. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

"Michael Carrick's obviously got one more year but he can't play every single week so they've got to have that player come in and do the same job. I believe Nemanja Matic can do that," he told Sky Sports.

"United need a holding midfield player. Morgan Schneiderlin was let go earlier this year, Bastian Schweinsteiger didn't get a game. There needed to be a replacement in there and ultimately I think Matic will fit the bill."

Matic leaves Chelsea after three successful seasons where he won the title twice and Neville has questioned the Blues' decision to allow such a key player leave especially with only Tiemoue Bakayoko so far added in his stead.

"It's a strange one for Chelsea to let him go because I thought he was good for them with Kante and I think they need to strengthen," he added. "So I'm not sure why he's been let go so they must have replacements in hand."