  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Transfers

How will Jose Mourinho choose to play Nemanja Matic for Manchester United after £40m transfer from Chelsea?

The Serbian's signing can trigger a number of different systems for the Red Devils

How Manchester United could line up next season

  • 1/12 How could United line up?

    Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season?

    Getty

  • 2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea

    Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell.

    Getty

  • 3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier

    Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far.

    Getty

  • 4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly

    Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future.

    Getty

  • 5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof

    Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence.

    Getty

  • 6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw

    Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer.

    Getty

  • 7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera

    A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband.

    Getty

  • 8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic

    The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line.

    Getty

  • 9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba

    Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field.

    Getty

  • 10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford

    The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term.

    Getty

  • 11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic

    United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through.

    Getty

  • 12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku

    Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice.

    Getty Images

Jose Mourinho looks to have finally built a midfield he is happy with at Manchester United, with Nemanja Matic appearing to be the final – and maybe most important – piece of that particular puzzle.

The Serbian signed a three-year deal following his £40m move from Chelsea to reunite with his former boss on Monday.

A winger and a full-back are still on his wish list but for now his team is looking more complete than it has done in the 12 months since he became manager at Old Trafford.

Mourinho called Matic a “Mourinho player” when the signing was announced and can trust the 29-year-old to slot in and know how he wants him to play immediately.

But the signing of Matic also gives the Portuguese a number of options of how he can now mould his team…

Midfield three (4-3-3)

  • Read more

Matic reveals United player he most wants to emulate at club

This is likely to be the formation Mourinho begins his second season at Old Trafford with after shifting towards this system at the end of the last campaign to try and bring the best out of Paul Pogba.

That will likely be the goal of Matic’s signing. In this system, Matic will be the anchor in the midfield trio alongside the busy-bodying of Ander Herrera, allowing Pogba to have more influence higher up the pitch – so expect a lot more goals and assists from the Frenchman, and the link between him and Romelu Lukaku to be fairly pronounced.

Such is Mourinho’s trust in Matic is that he is confident that the Serbian will balance the midfield well enough to allow Pogba to maraud in a way that he couldn’t previously with Michael Carrick or Marouane Fellaini in that position.

Base of the diamond (4-4-2)

Another option is to pack the midfield and narrow the pitch by playing a diamond quartet with Matic at the base, shielding the back four but also playing a quarterback role passing the ball out from defence.

It would require Pogba to play a more withdrawn role but would give him space to drift out to the left as he did so often last season, although this time he would be able to do it without the threat of leaving huge holes in the United midfield.

Manchester United summer transfer targets

  • 1/8 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan

    United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

  • 2/8 Renato Sanches - Bayern Munich

    Sanches was being chased by United before deciding on Bayern Munich last summer but is back on their radar again 12 months later. He is available for £43m and Ancelotti has admitted United are "a possibility".

    Getty

  • 3/8 Fabinho - Monaco

    An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10

    AFP/Getty Images

  • 4/8 Eric Dier - Tottenham

    United have already had a bid less than £25m rejected for the defensive midfielder and know they must more than double it to have any hope of signing Dier, who is understood to want the move.

    Getty

  • 5/8 Nemanja Matic - Chelsea

    Nemanja Matic has twice worked under Jose Mourinho before and he wants to make it a third time at United. However, after beating Chelsea to Romelu Lukaku, relations between the two clubs have been soured somewhat.

    Getty

  • 6/8 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid

    The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10

    Getty

  • 7/8 Willian - Chelsea

    Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10

    Getty

  • 8/8 Andrea Belotti - Torino

    Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10

    Getty

It also gives Mourinho the opportunity to play an out-and-out No 10 at the tip of the diamond – either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Juan Mata – with Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ahead of him.

The other bonus of this formation is that it reduces the need for wide players which, with Ivan Perisic now looking unlikely to arrive, may be needed at points during the season.

Screening the back three (3-4-2-1)

Matic is schooled in the Mourinho way of doing things but, following a season under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, he also knows how to successfully operate with a back three behind him.

With Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and a-another forming a formidable back-three, Matic would be left to shield them and full-backs Antonio Valencia (or £25m Serge Aurier if the deal goes through) and Luke Shaw allowed to put more emphasis on attacking, something both are more accustomed to than defending.

Herrera would be his perfect midfield partner for this giving the energy and passing he brings to the side, with Pogba more advanced alongside Mkhitaryan, with Lukaku up front as the lone striker.

Verdict

  • Read more

Mourinho reveals why he signed Matic for United from Chelsea

Despite the options Matic gives Mourinho, it is likely he will initially stick with the 4-3-3 formation, give the freedom it allows Pogba and the pace it lets him unleash up front with the likes of Anthony Martial, Rashford, Lingard or Mkhitaryan supporting Lukaku.

Bringing in another wideman was a priority for the summer but that looks unlikely as it is so a switch to either a midfield diamond or a back three and use the full-backs as wingers could work further into the season – something that wouldn’t have worked last season without Matic.

