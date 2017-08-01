Jose Mourinho looks to have finally built a midfield he is happy with at Manchester United, with Nemanja Matic appearing to be the final – and maybe most important – piece of that particular puzzle.

The Serbian signed a three-year deal following his £40m move from Chelsea to reunite with his former boss on Monday.

A winger and a full-back are still on his wish list but for now his team is looking more complete than it has done in the 12 months since he became manager at Old Trafford.

Mourinho called Matic a “Mourinho player” when the signing was announced and can trust the 29-year-old to slot in and know how he wants him to play immediately.

But the signing of Matic also gives the Portuguese a number of options of how he can now mould his team…

Midfield three (4-3-3)

This is likely to be the formation Mourinho begins his second season at Old Trafford with after shifting towards this system at the end of the last campaign to try and bring the best out of Paul Pogba.

That will likely be the goal of Matic’s signing. In this system, Matic will be the anchor in the midfield trio alongside the busy-bodying of Ander Herrera, allowing Pogba to have more influence higher up the pitch – so expect a lot more goals and assists from the Frenchman, and the link between him and Romelu Lukaku to be fairly pronounced.

Such is Mourinho’s trust in Matic is that he is confident that the Serbian will balance the midfield well enough to allow Pogba to maraud in a way that he couldn’t previously with Michael Carrick or Marouane Fellaini in that position.

Base of the diamond (4-4-2)

Another option is to pack the midfield and narrow the pitch by playing a diamond quartet with Matic at the base, shielding the back four but also playing a quarterback role passing the ball out from defence.

It would require Pogba to play a more withdrawn role but would give him space to drift out to the left as he did so often last season, although this time he would be able to do it without the threat of leaving huge holes in the United midfield.

Manchester United summer transfer targets







8 show all Manchester United summer transfer targets













1/8 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

2/8 Renato Sanches - Bayern Munich Sanches was being chased by United before deciding on Bayern Munich last summer but is back on their radar again 12 months later. He is available for £43m and Ancelotti has admitted United are "a possibility". Getty

3/8 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

4/8 Eric Dier - Tottenham United have already had a bid less than £25m rejected for the defensive midfielder and know they must more than double it to have any hope of signing Dier, who is understood to want the move. Getty

5/8 Nemanja Matic - Chelsea Nemanja Matic has twice worked under Jose Mourinho before and he wants to make it a third time at United. However, after beating Chelsea to Romelu Lukaku, relations between the two clubs have been soured somewhat. Getty

6/8 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

7/8 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

8/8 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

It also gives Mourinho the opportunity to play an out-and-out No 10 at the tip of the diamond – either Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Juan Mata – with Lukaku and Marcus Rashford ahead of him.

The other bonus of this formation is that it reduces the need for wide players which, with Ivan Perisic now looking unlikely to arrive, may be needed at points during the season.

Screening the back three (3-4-2-1)

Matic is schooled in the Mourinho way of doing things but, following a season under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, he also knows how to successfully operate with a back three behind him.

With Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and a-another forming a formidable back-three, Matic would be left to shield them and full-backs Antonio Valencia (or £25m Serge Aurier if the deal goes through) and Luke Shaw allowed to put more emphasis on attacking, something both are more accustomed to than defending.

Herrera would be his perfect midfield partner for this giving the energy and passing he brings to the side, with Pogba more advanced alongside Mkhitaryan, with Lukaku up front as the lone striker.

Verdict

Despite the options Matic gives Mourinho, it is likely he will initially stick with the 4-3-3 formation, give the freedom it allows Pogba and the pace it lets him unleash up front with the likes of Anthony Martial, Rashford, Lingard or Mkhitaryan supporting Lukaku.

Bringing in another wideman was a priority for the summer but that looks unlikely as it is so a switch to either a midfield diamond or a back three and use the full-backs as wingers could work further into the season – something that wouldn’t have worked last season without Matic.