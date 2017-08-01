Nemanja Matic has revealed countryman Nemanja Vidic as the Manchester United player he most wants to emulate after joining the club in a £40m deal from Chelsea on Monday.

The Serbian signed a three-year deal to reunite with Jose Mourinho for a second time after being forced to play second fiddle to N’Golo Kante last season as he won his second Premier League title in three years.

Mourinho was desperate to bring in a holding midfielder this summer and Matic ticked all the boxes for him given he will need very little time to adjust to the Portuguese’s demands and tactics.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How could United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right back – Serge Aurier Serge Aurier is believed to be in advanced talks with Manchester United ahead of a £25m move to Old Trafford. However visa issues are delaying the move so far. Getty

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof has joined the club from Benfica and will start in the heart of United's defence. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw has struggled with injury during his time at United but Mourinho looks ready to give him one final chance to impress him this season given he has not made a new left-back a priority this summer. Getty

7/12 Midfield - Ander Herrera A fan favourite at Old Trafford, Herrera's tenacious performances in the middle of the park last season saw his stock rise immeasurably. With Wayne Rooney's days numbered, the Spaniard may be in line to take the captain's armband. Getty

8/12 Midfield – Nemanja Matic The signing of Matic is one that screams not only of the need for discipline in the heart of this United team, but one that reiterates how the Portuguese is looking for players who can help him win now, not a couple of years down the line. Getty

9/12 Midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Getty

10/12 Left-wing - Marcus Rashford The young English forward has done enough to earn Mourinho's trust and should be used in the first XI far more next term. Getty

11/12 Right-wing – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

12/12 Striker - Romelu Lukaku Mourinho has prioritised a new No.9 this summer following Zlatan Ibrahimovic's season-ending injury and subsequent release and has opted for Lukaku as his top choice. Getty Images

But it was more than just Mourinho’s influence which led to his decision, as Matic said the lure of following in the footsteps of his compatriot Vidic was too much to turn down.

“Vidic was a great player, he was one of the players I looked to be similar to because he had a great career,” explained Matic.

“He was the leader of our national team and it's great to be at the same club, like him.

Vidic led United to the Premier League title ( Getty )

“I'll try to do my best to repeat what he did. I know it's going to be hard but I don't want him to tell me one day ‘what are you doing there?’”

Mourinho referred to Matic as a “Mourinho player” at his unveiling and Matic admitted he cannot wait to join up with the rest of the squad ahead of the new season.

“I feel great. Manchester is one of the biggest clubs in the world and I'm very happy because I'm now part of this great club, this great group,” said Matic.

“My wish was to train with Jose and of course when you have a coach like him and a club like Manchester, you don't need to think a lot. My decision was very easy.

“He's a great coach. When I worked with him before, he always took the best from me and I improved a lot with him.”