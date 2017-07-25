Renato Sanches has revealed wants to leave Bayern Munich amid interest from AC Milan and Manchester United.

The teenager has struggled to make an impact at the Bundesliga champions since his £35m move from Benfica last summer and Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has admitted Sanches is available for £43m.

Jose Mourinho spoke highly of Sanches when he became United boss last summer and insisted that if he was in charge at the time, the club would not have missed out on signing him.

The teenager went on to be the one of the stars of the summer, being named the young player of the tournament as Portugal won the European Championships in France.

But now he is looking to continue to build on his promising future by leaving the Germans and although AC Milan are the favourites to continue their big summer of spending, Carlo Ancelotti also admitted United were “a possibility”.

And Sanches has confirmed that he is looking to find some more first-team football and leave Bayern.

“I'm not satisfied,” said Sanches following Bayern’s 3-2 win over Chelsea. “Of course, I would like to play more that's why I want to change and go to a club where I would play more.

“AC Milan is an interesting option. If the opportunity emerges and the clubs can agree, I would like to know.

“I'm now with Bayern but when we go back to Munich from Asia, we will sit together and hopefully find a solution.

“I'm young, I want and I have to play a lot. I think the chance to do so is greater in Milan than in Munich.”