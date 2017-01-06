Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay will not be considered for selection by Jose Mourinho in the January transfer window as Manchester United attempt to offload the duo, despite the club’s gruelling fixture schedule.

A potential move for Schneiderlin to Everton appears to be edging closer although an original offer of £19 million was rejected last week, as was an £18 million bid from West Brom.

Dutch winger Depay has also attracted interest from Everton, and European clubs led by Roma and Nice, although there appears little appetite to sign him permanently, with only loan deals in the offing, something Mourinho will not consider.

But, despite United facing a trying period which sees United in action in four competitions, Mourinho will not consider either player for selection.

“Their situation is exactly the same, both of them I will allow them to leave the club,” said Mourinho. “I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes. Until this moment, no.

“Is this a good situation? No. Why not? Because I don't think about them as options in this moment.

“In normal conditions they would probably be selected for the match tomorrow and they aren't because we are waiting for something that a couple of weeks ago looked like 100 per cent and at the moment looks like zero per cent because we don't have any offer that is close to the quality for the players we have.”

United face an FA Cup tie with Reading on Saturday and a League Cup semi-final first leg against Hull on Tuesday and one player who is under consideration for those is former German international Bastian Schweinsteiger.

Manchester United's potential January transfers







10 show all Manchester United's potential January transfers

















1/10 In: Victor Lindelof United have been linked with signing the Benfica centre-back for some time now. Rumours have however surfaced that the Red Devils might be deterred at the fact that the Swede has signed a new contract which will increase his release clause to a reported £50m.

2/10 In: Virgil van Dijk The Southampton central defender has been subject to a lot of interest from the league’s big clubs approaching the January transfer window. Before the Saints’ last two games, they had one of the best defences in the league, and the Dutch international played a pivotal role in achieving that.

3/10 In: Antoine Griezmann One of the world’s most sought-after talents, United would have to pay big money to bring him to Old Trafford. With Zlatan Ibrahimovic coming to the end of his career, Griezmann could be seen as a long-term choice to spearhead United’s attack. Atletico’s main man won Player of the Tournament at Euro 2016, after scoring six goals.

4/10 In: James Rodriguez The Colombian international has spent most of this season on the sidelines, with most of his appearances coming from off the bench. Despite this, it would still require a high fee for Real Madrid to let him go after they signed him from Monaco for £63m.

5/10 In: Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco This campaign, United have failed to have a consistent performer in the left-wing role with Memphis Depay and Jesse Lingard flattering to deceive for the most part. Carrasco would be a perfect fit, slotting in alongside Ibrahimovic and Henrikh Mkhitaryan in their front three. They’d have to break the bank to prise the 23-year-old away from the Vicente Calderon, though.

6/10 In: Joel Pereira The young Swiss goalkeeper has been on loan at Belenenses this term. Pereira has impressed for the Portuguese side in his eight appearances and according to reports Jose Mourinho has summoned him back to Manchester to be the third-choice goalkeeper at Old Trafford.

7/10 In: Nelson Semedo United have been heavily linked with Semedo’s teammate Lindelof, but reports suggest that Mourinho is interested in the right-back also. However it appears that Antonio Valencia has cemented his spot as the first-choice right-back, featuring in 17 Premier League games this season.

8/10 Out: Sam Johnstone It is likely that 23-year-old shot-stopper Johnstone will be leaving on loan in this transfer window. After recalling Pereira, it is thought that Johnstone will be loaned out again with Aston Villa the most likely destination.

9/10 Out: Memphis Depay The Dutch winger has failed to impress since Louis Van Gaal brought him to Manchester from PSV. He seems out-of-favour with Mourinho also, playing a combined total of 20 minutes in four games for the Red Devils.

10/10 Out: Morgan Schneiderlin Heavy interest has been displayed in the 27-year-old French midfielder this transfer window. Everton and West Brom have both declared their interest with the former recently having a £19 million bid rejected by United, with United hoping to sell him for more. Despite this, it is believed that he will be leaving Manchester this month.

The veteran appeared to be in the same situation as Schneiderlin and Depay earlier in the season and a January departure looked inevitable. But Schweinsteiger made a four-minute substitute appearance in the League Cup tie against West Ham at the end of November and is now in Mourinho’s plans as he wrestles with fixture congestion.

“He's selected again so he can start, he can be on the bench,” said Mourinho. “He's an option for us, I think that's the best way to describe it.

“For many months he wasn't an option, when we brought him back in the first couple of weeks he was not an option, not ready to compete but since then he’s been working very well, never an injury.

“Again, my approach because I think it's the right one from the human point of view, if a player is not playing I cannot stop a player to leave if the offer is right.

“Bastian, he played with us some minutes against West Ham, no more. He wants to stay, he is staying, he is an option because he's an option he's selected for tomorrow.

“He was selected for three, four matches, he's waiting for his opportunity to play and I think January is a good month for that with so many matches.”

As well as Schweinsteiger forcing his way into contention, Mourinho also confirmed that Wayne Rooney and reserve goalkeeper Sergio Romero will start against Reading.

Meanwhile, Mourinho has paid tribute to goalkeeper David de Gea but admits that, after the Spaniard was named the club’s player of the year in each of the past three seasons, he is relieved that the team’s improved fortunes means he is not in contention for that honour again.

“I think when a goalkeeper is a player of the season, it's because something is wrong,” said Mourinho.

“Of course I would love goalkeepers to be recognised, to win the golden ball, to be player of the season in the Premier League because goalkeepers are lonely guys with a different shirt to everybody else.

“When they play phenomenal people forget, when they make a mistake, everyone remembers.

“Season after season the goalkeeper is player of the season, it means that something is wrong. Hopefully he's not player of the season this season but hopefully he keeps making important saves for us like he did in last week.”