Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has admitted that he does not know if Alvaro Morata will still be at the club next season, as Manchester United look to step up their interest in the Spain international.

Morata returned to Real from Juventus at the beginning of last season, when the club activated a €30m buy-back clause in his contract.

However he has only started 14 La Liga matches and one Champions League game, and has been used mostly as a back-up to established first-team choice Karim Benzema.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

7/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

10/11 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Despite his limited game time he has still managed to score 20 goals in all competitions and is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, with Ramos admitting the striker could well leave the club.

“I have a special affection for him and I always wish him the best,” Ramos said when asked about Morata’s future following Spain’s qualifying win over Macedonia on Sunday.

“It is not up to me if he stays.”

Morata wants to leave Real a year after resigning for them (Getty)



Manchester United are increasingly confident they can push through a deal for Morata, with the player himself keen on a deal.

Real have been insisting on a fee of £78m but, given that they want to press ahead with upgrading their own forward line with the pursuit of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, there is a belief at Old Trafford that figure will come down.

Morata himself is said to be hugely excited at the idea of coming to United and the Premier League, and is cold on the idea of returning to Serie A with AC Milan, having previously played for Juventus.