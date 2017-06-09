Manchester United close on both Alvaro Morata and Andrea Belotti as Jose Mourinho draws up five-man wishlist

Manchester United are hopeful of doing a double striker deal for Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata and Torino’s Andrea Belotti in the next two weeks, after agreeing terms with the Spanish striker and submitting a bid of around £70m for Belotti.

Manager Jose Mourinho has been keen to completely upgrade his forward line, especially with the anticipated departures of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Wayne Rooney, and The Independent understands that the Portuguese has decided to press away with trying to sign two forwards - as well as three other players.

United in the end agreed personal terms with Morata “very quickly”, and are now hopeful that they can secure the signing of the player for a fee of around £60m.

1/10 Gareth Bale, Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. Getty

2/10 Marquinhos, PSG Aged just 22, Marquinhos has amassed a good deal of experience, making 96 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain since 2013 and playing 17 times for Brazil in the same period. Opportunities in Paris had been fairly limited due to the partnership between Thiago Silva and David Luiz but Marquinhos’ ability was clear nonetheless, and with more responsibility has come growing interest from United. The Manchester club are willing to meet the player’s £52m valuation and would be a significant upgrade on Jones, Smalling and Rojo, all of whom have failed to convince Mourinho. Understandably, however, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

3/10 Kasper Schmeichel, Leicester City The title winning goalkeeper could be set to follow in his father’s footsteps by joining Manchester United. It would be fair to say that Leicester reached their pinnacle by winning last season’s Premier League title, and a terrible start to the season this time round is sure to convince some players to seek new challenges. Should they lose De Gea, Schmeichel will be a serious option and at around £15m, United would be getting an experienced goalkeeper with a number of years left in him, who has the club in his blood. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

4/10 Willian, Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Any deal would cost in the region of £32m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

5/10 Andrea Belotti, Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming a well-known name due to his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract by club president Urbano Cairo. The long-term knee injury sustained by Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently has compounded Mourinho’s need for attacking reinforcements and Belotti will be high on his list. Having extended his contract in December of 2016 until 2021, Torino will be in no hurry to sell. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

6/10 Kieran Tierney, Celtic The promising left back, aged just 19, has caught the eye with brilliant performances for his club, racking up forty-six appearances since 2014. He has since won three caps for the Scottish national team and Jose Mourinho, who has been publicly critical of his only natural left back Luke Shaw, is said to be a big admirer of the player’s discipline and maturity. He is valued at £10m by United, while Celtic are bound to demand more from the big spenders if they are to be persuaded to allow Tierney to leave. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

7/10 Bernardo Silva, Monaco Silva’s teammates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Kylian Mbappe were touted as being big United targets for the summer, yet it is the Portuguese midfielder who seems likeliest of the three to join. The 22 year old midfielder is pragmatic, skilful and extremely hard working, the latter of which Mourinho is known to admire most in a player. At upwards of £60 million, Silva would be an expensive acquisition but a valuable one nonetheless. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

8/10 Kyle Walker, Tottenham Hotspur Walker has enjoyed seven consecutive seasons of Premier League football and while Antonio Valencia has been publicly praised by Mourinho as the best right back in the world, it is not his natural position. The Tottenham defender is viewed as an ideal option, not least because his recent fall-out with Mauricio Pochettino looks to have all but ended his time as a Spurs player. Disagreements over fitness led to Kieran Tripper getting the nod over his English counterpart in the FA Cup semi-final and North London derby, which Walker did not take well. He is aware that both Manchester clubs will be looking for full backs this summer and that he could at least double his wages at either, making a circa £35 million move likely. If United miss out on Champions League football, it is probable that the player will choose Manchester City. That said, the Red Devils cannot be discounted. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

9/10 James Rodriguez, Real Madrid 25 year old superstar Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid for £63 million in 2014 after stunning performances at the world cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under manager Zinedine Zidane this season, who prefers to give opportunities to Isco and Marco Asensio. Madrid will sanction a sale for the Columbian playmaker this summer and Manchester United are frontrunners to sign him for £50 million; meaning the Spanish club would make a significant financial loss on the player. Likelihood: 8/10 Getty

10/10 Cesc Fabregas, Chelsea Fabregas’ name has been associated with United ever since the club tried to convince him to join under David Moyes in 2014. The player opted to join Chelsea due to his ties to London, where he remains very settled with his family, as well as the chance to play under then-boss Mourinho. Even though Fabregas is comfortable where he is, his lack of game time with Conte has left him frustrated and the opportunity to reunite with the man who signed him for Chelsea could prove decisive. United will face competition for the £30 million midfielder from Liverpool and a number of foreign clubs, and there is also the possibility that Conte will convince Fabregas to stay by using their Champions League qualification for next season as a chance to rotate his squad and simultaneously give the Spaniard more games Likelihood: 6/10 Getty

Real have been insisting on a fee of £78m but, given that they want to press ahead with upgrading their own forward line with the pursuit of Monaco’s Kylian Mbappe, there is a belief at Old Trafford that figure will come down.

Morata himself is said to be hugely excited at the idea of coming to United and the Premier League, and is cold on the idea of returning to Serie A with AC Milan, having previously played for Juventus.

United have at the same time made a bid of £70m for Belotti, despite Torino also having insisted on a figure that matches the 23-year-old’s buy-out clause of £84m. The Old Trafford hierarchy however an idea of what they think the Serie A club will accept.

1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Mourinho wants the club to get a flurry of these key deals done quickly so he can begin planning for the season, and Benfica’s Swedish centre-half Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join United after this international break.

Progress has also been made with defensive midfielder Fabinho of Monaco, while the Portuguese also plans to bring in Ivan Perisic of Internazionale, although there a difference of over £15m between United’s offering price and the £50m the Milanese club are asking.