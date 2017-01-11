Manchester United have shelved plans to sign Benfica defender Victor Lindelof until the summer at the earliest, and have not made a bid for the Sweden international this month.

The 22-year-old has been the subject of intense speculation that he will join United during the January transfer window, with manager Jose Mourinho currently making plans to cope without centre-back Eric Bailly while he turns out for the Ivory Coast at the African Cup of Nations.

But it looks like those reports have been wide of the mark, with the BBC’s Simon Stone claiming that the Premier League outfit will not be making any offers for the Lindelof this month, simply due to the resurgence of Phil Jones this season after his return from injury.

One player who didn’t appear so safe though is Memhpis Depay, with Stone admitting he expects him to leave.

“I would think there might be a defender coming in but before that, I would think that Memphis Depay would probably go as well. I don’t see [that] he’s got any future at Manchester United. Maybe Bastian Schweinsteiger, although that’s less certain. But if Memphis goes, I imagine that Jose might try and bring in another defender.

“It has, that’s the information that we keep being told. There’s a lot of reports, still, about Lindelof in Portugal but the word from here is that Manchester United have not bid and won’t be bidding.”

Depay’s future certainly looks less certain, with Everton still hoping to sign the Netherlands winger along with Morgan Schneiderlin. A £22m deal was agreed between the two clubs on Tuesday night for Schneiderlin, and the France international will undergo a medical on Wednesday along with discussing personal terms. The agreement includes add-ons that could see the fee Everton pay United for the 27-year-old increase to £24m depending on his performance and appearances.

Depay’s situation is less clear. Everton retain interest in the Dutchman, but only on a loan until the end of the season, whereas United want to sell him on a permanent basis for a fee around £15m.

The Schneiderlin deal could pave the way for United to move immediately for Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko, with ESPN claiming that the France Under-21 international has become Mourinho’s top priority now that he has agreed to sell Schneiderlin.

22-year-old Bakayoko has caught the eye in Ligue 1 this season, with Monaco currently second in the table and ahead of defending champions Paris Saint-Germain, and he is seen as a potential replacement for Michael Carrick as he offers a more defensive option to Paul Pogba, should the two pair up in the midfielder together.

One problem for United though is that Monaco are preparing for their Champions League last-16 fixture against Manchester City, and the Ligue 1 side are reluctant to let any of their young talents leave while they can still offer competitive football in Europe.