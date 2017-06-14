Manchester United have completed the signing of Victor Lindelof in a €35million deal from Benfica.

United announced the agreement at the weekend and following a medical on Wednesday the 22-year-old centre-back has put pen to paper on a four-year contract with the club, with the option of a further year.

Swedish international Lindelof will now compete with Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling, Phil Jones, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo for a starting spot in the centre of United's defence.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

Lindelof is the first of what manager Jose Mourinho hopes will be a number of new arrivals this summer as he looks to build a squad capable of competing both at home and in the Champions League.

Inter's Ivan Perisic is likely to soon follow with United increasingly confident a compromise over a £50m fee can be reached with the Milanese club under pressure to sell before the end of the month to meet FFP sanctions.

Following positive talks over the weekend Real Madrid's Alvaro Morata could be set for a medical as soon as this week ahead of a proposed £60m move from the Spanish capital.

A move for Andrea Belotti is less likely, however, with Torino unwilling to budge from the £84m release clause inserted into the player's contract.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

Morata figures to replace Zlatan Ibrahimovic who was released earlier this week following the season-ending injury suffered in April with fellow forward and club captain Wayne Rooney also set to leave this summer.

Mourinho remains keen on adding a defensive midfielder with Monaco duo Fabinho and Tiemoue Bakayoko, Chelsea's Nemanja Matic and Eric Dier of Tottenham all being considered.