When Jose Mourinho first informed Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward back in March of who he wanted this summer, it was not just his first choices the manager gave, but - club sources say - a list of around 25 names.

The thinking was to have a series of alternative options, to have absolutely every angle covered. Mourinho had by then of course looked over every angle of his squad, forensically deciding what was missing and what was required.

He now wants to display a similar decisiveness in the market itself and get the majority of the club’s business done by early July, with the signings of Real Madrid’s Alvaro Morata, Internazionale’s Ivan Perisic and one defensive midfielder to go with Victor Lindelof of Benfica by the start of July. Then he can really get to work.

How Manchester United could line up next season







12 show all How Manchester United could line up next season





















1/12 How will United line up? Jose Mourinho's side have been linked with dozens of new signings, but who is most likely to line up for the club in time for the start of the 2017/18 season? Getty

2/12 Goalkeeper – David De Gea Reports in Spain now suggest De Gea will stay at United once again as Real Madrid have failed to convince the club to sell. Getty

3/12 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

4/12 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

5/12 Centre-back – Victor Lindelof Victor Lindelof is now fully expected to join the club from Benfica after the international break. Getty

6/12 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

7/12 Holding midfield – Fabinho Progress has been made with Fabinho but they are trying to move quickly as Monaco do not want to lose many of their first-team stars.

8/12 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

9/12 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in a defensive midfielder in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/12 Attacking midfield – Ivan Perisic United are only willing to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter want £50m. The club are still confident they can push the deal through. Getty

11/12 Centre-forward – Alvaro Morata Terms are agreed with Morata with the only stumbling block left to be agreed being the transfer fee, which is understood to be close. Getty

12/12 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to help fill the void of the departing Zlatan and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

For all the debate about the United manager over the past season, this is one area of his approach that really can’t be questioned, that has driven so much of his career.

It is also perhaps the strongest argument as to why a lot of last term can be dismissed, and why Old Trafford can have genuine optimism about 2017-18: Mourinho’s second seasons are almost always his strongest, featuring his finest sides and best achievements, and a key factor in that is his exacting summer management.

The history is persuasive.

At FC Porto in 2003, he secured an unprecedented promise from the club president that they would for once not sell “one single player”. At Internazionale in 2009, he got a little lucky in selling Zlatan Ibrahimovic for so much, but then maximised that money - and opportunity - by bringing in Samuel Eto’o, Diego Milito and Wesley Sneijder for a squad that was simply perfectly balanced.

At Real Madrid in 2011, Mourinho brought in more of his own men, but also came to a temporary entente with some of the club’s untouchable players who previously hadn’t been so open to him. At Chelsea in 2014, then, he made the series of signings that just completed and enhanced the core of the squad, just taking them on a level.

Jose Mourinho's shrewd spending delivered success at Inter ( Getty )

The results were resounding. Mourinho has won the title in every single one of his second seasons, and those campaigns have also seen his two Champions Leagues - in 2004 and 2010 - as well as one League Cup and one Italian cup to complete a treble.

There are obviously a few factors to this, such as the way the start of the second season tends to be when players by then fully understand the Portuguese's approach but are not yet burned out by the intensity of it, but that itself feeds into the fact that it is the optimum time for Mourinho to rearrange a squad and have that kind of impact that works best when his own mindset is at its freshest; when he sees things clearest.

Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings







22 show all Ajax vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Andre Onana - 6 Was little he could have done about United's first but could have more assertive for the second.

2/22 Joel Veltman - 6 Got forward well and was quick to press. Solid on the back foot too but could have done more going forward.

3/22 Davinson Sánchez - 6 Guilty of some sloppy passing and decision-making but redeemed himself as the game wore on. Notably impressed with two fantastic recoveries to limit the damage.

4/22 Matthijs de Ligt - 7 Looked far more assured and confident than his older partner. Firm in his challenges and looked remarkably comfortable going up against United's big names. A few mistakes here and there but a promising display in all.

5/22 Jairo Riedewald - 6 Got forward more but his side would have benefited from deliveries.

6/22 Davy Klaassen - 6 Had limited say on the game. Kept the Ajax midfield ticking over but it wasn't to be enough.

7/22 Lasse Schöne - 6 Enjoyed plenty of possession but, like so many of Ajax's players, struggled to make more of it.

8/22 Hakim Ziyech - 6 Did well to open up the game for Ajax with his expansive passing. Unable to offer little more, though.

9/22 Bertrand Traoré - 7 One of the few Ajax players capable of penetrating United's backline. Threatened with his pace and weaving runs. Kept United defence on their toes.

10/22 Kasper Dolberg - 5 An underwhelming evening from the forward. Had very little impact on the game and looked far too isolated. Taken off after the hour mark.

11/22 Amin Younes - 7 Showed his potential early on after getting the better of Herrera with some quick feet. Easy to see what he’s been called up to the Germany squad. Faded as the game wore on though.

12/22 Sergio Romero - 6 Rarely tested by the opponents. Safe pair of hands when called upon.

13/22 Antonio Valencia - 8 A captain's performance from Valencia. Embraced the responsibility of leading out his men and led by example. Made all the right decisions and was rock for the full 90 minutes.

14/22 Chris Smalling - 7 Dominated in the air and impressed with his defensive reading of the game.

15/22 Daley Blind - 7 Held his ground at the back and seemed to enjoy his battles with Ajax's front men. Solid throughout. Passing on point, too.

16/22 Matteo Darmian - 6 Struggled to cope with Traore's pace for much of the match and was beaten on more than one occasion by the forward. Nothing disastrous, though.

17/22 Ander Herrera - 7 Broke up Ajax's play as expected and linked up well with United's players ahead of him.

18/22 Paul Pogba - 8 Enjoyed a strong start and went on to dominate from the centre of the park. A fortunate goal but seized the opportunity to get his shot off. He looked fresh, lively and willing to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

19/22 Juan Mata - 6 Went under the radar somewhat. Stuck to the basics and drew some fouls but nothing standout from the Spaniard.

20/22 Marouane Fellaini - 7 Could have added a third later on in the game but squandered his chance. Aggressive and assured, it was a typical performance from the Belgian.

21/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 7 Fulfilled his defensive duties and was a menace going forward. Took his goal to double United's lead.

22/22 Marcus Rashford - 7 Lively start but once Ajax adapted to his pace, the youngster became more isolated. Nonetheless, after United’s second he enjoyed a far greater say on the match with his quick running. Excellent first touch on occasion, too.

"After one season,” the Portuguese once said, “we can analyse in a cold way, look at 12 months, 60 matches.”

It brings out one of his best qualities, that was seen this week with the publication of details from a guest lecture he gave at Lisbon's Faculdade de Motricidade Humana University that touched on United’s Europa League final win over Ajax. It also further shows why he first made the jump from Bobby Robson’s translator to trusted assistant, because he just had such an aptitude for meticulously spotting the flaws in a side, and where they could be hurt - or fixed.

Actually knowing what is needed is only one side of transfers, though. Mourinho also knows what needs to be done to get them through.

When his clubs have finally get close to a deal and a lot has seemed set with the selling side, he has often pushed transfers over the line with a personal intervention, proving exceptionally persuasive as he fills the players with the fire has generally defined his first two campaigns in jobs. Similarly, he also looks for signings who fit with that mentality, who can properly thrive in his side’s intensity. The right personality can occasionally be more important than the right talent, and Mourinho makes sure to get to know them.

Summer transfer window: Likely deals and biggest rumours

Sources say it has already been much the same with Perisic and Morata, the latter having also known Mourinho from their time together at Real Madrid. The Croatian Perisic is said to be “desperate” to play for him.

Mourinho has usually been able to convince players of his vision, precisely because his vision for the team is so clear, and he can tell players exactly how they’ll fit.

As with so much right now, the wonder is whether all of this will quite fit so neatly at United.

The Independent understands that one issue preventing the Portuguese from getting deals done at the speed he would like - and that precedes him at Old Trafford - is that selling clubs simply know how much United can pay, and will look to maximise all deals. It can make them more laborious processes. One source also spoke of how it wouldn’t surprise him if someone like Andrea Belotti went elsewhere for less than Torino are demanding right now.

At the same time, Mourinho may prove hugely persuasive when players get to talk to him, but it is not an exaggeration to say that he isn’t quite the top draw in the market he was around 2009. Antoine Griezmann and Romelu Lukaku have obviously turned United down for other reasons, and they are not the only ones this summer to have weighed up the possibility, but it does reflect that things have turned a bit. He is no longer a manager they all want to work for. One target in the last few years, for example, is said to have read Diego Torres’ book on the Portuguese, ‘The Special One’.

Manchester United summer transfer targets







10 show all Manchester United summer transfer targets

















1/10 Gareth Bale - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward would be a marquee signing, the type that the Manchester United boardroom are keen to make, and The Independent has been told by sources from both United and Madrid that a deal is 'much likelier' than ever before. The player himself though is happy in the Spanish capital. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

2/10 Alvaro Morata - Real Madrid The Real Madrid forward fits the mould of the out and out No.9 Mourinho is looking for. Strong, quick and good in the air Morata figures to fit well in United's system in Ibrahimovic's place. A £60million deal could be done soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

3/10 Andrea Belotti - Torino Another of Europe’s most promising players, Belotti is fast becoming well-known after his outstanding performances at Torino, where he has scored 37 goals in 64 appearances since 2015. His best years are still ahead of him aged just 23, which contributes to the incredible €100m release clause, applicable only to clubs outside of Italy, negotiated into his contract. Torino are in no hurry to sell and will drive a hard bargain with any deal likely to start at upwards of £70m. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

4/10 Victor Lindelof - Benfica United have been monitoring Lindelof for over a year with a deal now closer than ever. The young Swede nearly made the switch from Benfica back in January but United are confident the move will finally be completed soon. Likelihood: 9/10 Getty

5/10 Ivan Perisic, Inter Milan United want to spend £35m on Perisic but Inter are holding out for closer to £50m. That said, Mourinho is a big fan and may be willing to go the extra mile to get him. Likelihood: 7/10 Getty

6/10 Willian - Chelsea Mourinho is a huge admirer of Willian, who he signed in 2013 while at Chelsea. The pair won a Premier League title and League Cup double together the following year and it is believed that the United manager will do his best to sign the player, who has not been a regular starter in Antonio Conte’s system. Whether Chelsea will allow him to leave, particularly to join Mourinho at their rivals is yet to be seen. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

7/10 Fabinho - Monaco An extremely versatile player Mourinho sees him more as a defensive midfielder and could be used to give Paul Pogba, last summer's big addition, more freedom. Monaco aren't in any rush to lose any more first team stars this summer though and are likely to demand a hefty fee. Likelihood: 7/10 AFP/Getty Images

8/10 Michael Keane - Burnley Once seen as the ideal signing due to his Premier League experience and the presence of a buy-back clause which effectively gives United a 25% discount, interest in Keane has cooled with Lindelof now the preferred central defensive option. Likelihood: 5/10 Getty

9/10 James Rodriguez - Real Madrid Rodriguez signed for Real Madrid in 2014 after taking over the World Cup in Brazil the same summer, where he won the goal of the tournament and golden boot awards. Despite his undoubted talent, he has failed to hold down a regular spot under Zinedine Zidane this season and Madrid will sanction a sale this summer. Likelihood: 3/10 Getty

10/10 Marquinhos - PSG Mourinho is in the market for defensive additions with Jones, Smalling, Blind and Rojo all largely failing to convince. But, understandably, PSG are extremely reluctant to let Marquinhos leave and would demand in excess of £50m. Likelihood: 4/10 Getty

In Mourinho’s defence, some at United do feel that a touch too much time was spent chasing Griezmann, and that more could have been done to pursue other targets. It is the other aspect hanging over this window. United are a club that have almost built their commercial approach on bringing in a ‘star’ every summer, and it means that a move for James Rodriguez or Gareth Bale should not be ruled out.

Anyone like that, however, would be a luxury, someone that adds the sparkle. Mourinho wants all his specifics first. He wants every angle covered.