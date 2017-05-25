Manchester United sources have laughed off the idea that they would sell Ander Herrera to Barcelona, with the Europa League winners keen to hold on to their player of the season.

The Spaniard, who amazingly has just two caps for his national team, helped United to League Cup and Europa League glory this season. His man-marking job on Eden Hazard in the Premier League win over Chelsea was hailed as one of the best individual performances of the campaign, and United have no plans to sell him despite reports in Catalunya that Barcelona are targeting him this summer.

They also confirm that there has been no official approach of any kind for the player.

Ernesto Valverde is expected to be announced as Barca's new coach on Monday, after the Copa del Rey final against Alavés.

Valverde worked with Herrera for a season at Athletic Club, prior to his purchase by United, and has asked sporting director Robert Fernandez for the midfielder as he looks to refresh the Camp Nou club's squad this summer.

Barcelona have much to do if they are to overhaul Real Madrid atop La Liga, especially in terms of adding quality depth to their side. Madrid pulled away in the title race and continued their annual assault on the Champions League by having back-ups of the level of Alvaro Morata, Isco and Marcos Asensio to step in but Barca's equivalents, be that Paco Alcacer, Arda Turan or Andre Gomes, did not hit the same level.

Indeed, the 27-year-old Herrera would be considered a first-team player who could compete with Ivan Rakitic and Andrés Iniesta for a midfield spot but that would require United to budge on their current position - which appears unlikely.

Jose Mourinho trusts in the Spaniard and, rather than selling Herrera, United can be expected to begin discussing a new contract with the Bilbao-born midfielder.