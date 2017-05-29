Among all the furore surrounding Antoine Griezmann, it’s easy to forget that Manchester United are interested in bringing other targets to Old Trafford this summer.

Manchester City are already in full flow with their recruitment, having welcomed Bernardo Silva to the Etihad for £43m with goalkeeper Ederson Moraes expected to follow for £35m imminently.

The latest name for which it seems Jose Mourinho has instructed Ed Woodward to approach is Ivan Perisic, according to reports.

How Manchester United could line up next season







11 show all How Manchester United could line up next season



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Sergio Romero With David De Gea expected to leave this summer, Romero looks set to nab the No 1 jersey, with Mourinho’s priorities lying elsewhere. The United boss sees Romero as a more-than-capable successor to De Gea given his trust in the Argentine throughout the Europa League campaign. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Antonio Valencia Mourinho has labelled Valencia as the best right-back in the world and after captaining United in the Europa final he is one of the first names on the team-sheet. Getty Images

3/11 Centre-back – Eric Bailly Bailly had a phenomenal first season at United and looks like he will be the bedrock of Mourinho’s defence for the foreseeable future. Getty Images

4/11 Centre-back – Michael Keane Keane was allowed to leave under Louis van Gaal but has established himself as one of the best English centre-backs since. Chelsea and Liverpool are interested but it is understood Keane favours a return to Old Trafford. Getty Images

5/11 Left-back – Luke Shaw Shaw, despite all the public criticisms, looks set to continue as Mourinho’s first choice left-back, if he can adapt to Mourinho’s mould. The lack of other options and United’s more pressing targets mean he should start next season. Getty Images

6/11 Centre-midfield – Ander Herrera A United captain-in-waiting, Herrera was voted the club’s player of the year in his most impressive season to date. Getty Images

7/11 Centre-midfield – Blaise Matuidi Matuidi is a more viable option to Bakayako, given United’s long-term interest in him, which began under David Moyes. Bakayako is more likely to be pinched by Chelsea. AFP/Getty Images

8/11 Centre-midfield – Paul Pogba Mourinho is known to want to bring in Pogba’s countryman Matuidi in order to free up the Frenchman to operate further up the field. Man Utd via Getty Images

9/11 Right forward – Marcus Rashford Rashford’s pace has terrified defences this season and despite him looking his best as a centre-forward it is likely that new signings will see him pushed out wide again to accommodate them, as he did at the start of this season. Man Utd via Getty Images

10/11 Left forward – Antoine Griezmann Griezmann’s role will likely change throughout the season, given that he can operate equally as well as a central striker as he can out wide. Now United have Champions League football, he is more likely to leave than not but it’s whether Atletico can pull on his heartstrings and get him to stay or not. Getty Images

11/11 Centre-forward – Andrea Belotti The Torino striker is wanted to play just ahead of Griezmann and United will be hoping to sign him for far less than his buyout clause of around £85m. Chelsea are also interested but he is someone United feel they can beat the Premier League champions to. Getty Images

But what do we know about the winger who Inter Milan are demanding £48m for?

He’s an established player…

Perisic has been linked with a move to the Premier League for around six years, since Tottenham expressed an interest in bringing him to north London. He chose Borussia Dortmund instead, but did give Spurs fans something to cheer about by scoring a stunner against rivals Arsenal in the Champions League.

He since spent two season at Wolfsburg before moving to Inter Milan in 2015, where he has bagged 18 goals in two seasons.

The 28-year-old also has 56 caps for Croatia and has represented them at three major international tournaments, including some memorable Euro 2016 performances.

He was one of the stand-out players of the group stages and scored two goals and grabbed an assist, including a powerful effort against potential new United teammate David De Gea.

He’s got a temper…

“Oh no” you can hear United fans groan, given the trouble they’ve had due to Marouane Fellaini’s hot head this season. But in Perisic they will have another one, should he sign.

He has been sent off twice this season and picked up 12 yellow cards in the season before. That side of his game must be curtailed in the Premier League or he could find himself frustrating rather than delighting United fans next season.

Style of play…

Perisic has a wicked left foot and has been compared to Arjen Robben with his tendency to cut inside and unleash a shot or a low, hard drive across goal.

He is a very direct runner and has the strength and tenacity that would see him thrive in the Premier League.

But, more importantly to Mourinho, he has an incredible work-rate and covers a lot of ground throughout a game. He has an almost tireless feel to him and doesn’t shirk his defensive responsibilities.

Oh, and the haircut...

Perisic stood out at Euro 2016 for other reasons too

