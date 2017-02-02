Zlatan Ibrahimovic is “in love” with Naples and could move to Napoli, rather than sign a new Manchester United contract, according to his agent.

The former Sweden captain has been a huge success since joining Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford, scoring 14 Premier League goals, leading to an expectation from his manager that he would be signing on for another year.

Both Ibrahimovic and Mourinho hinted that a new deal for next season was likely all-but signed, but agent Mino Raiola has suggested otherwise.

“As for Ibrahimovic, he's always been in love with Naples and the passion of the Neopolitans and I've always said that openly because he grew up in a family which was to the Neapolitans and then with me,” Raiola told Radio CRC.

“He knows what the love of the Neapolitans means and that passion has always attracted him.

“I know that De Laurentiis [Aurelio De Laurentiis - Napoli president] knows him, and with Zlatan you never know what could happen.”