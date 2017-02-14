Manuel Neuer dismissed speculation linking him to Manchester City, saying that there has been "no contact" between himself and former Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola.

Claudio Bravo has struggled at the Etihad since his move from Barcelona in the summer, leading to the Chilean getting dropped, and reports growing that Guardiola is looking to replace him in the summer. Neuer's name has naturally been mentioned since he played under the Catalan for three years at the Allianz from 2013 until last year, and also because he specialises in the type of ball-playing goalkeeping that the City manager sees as essential to his team. The 30-year-old, however, denied that Guardiola had been in touch to try and sign him, and insisted his future is at Bayern.

"There was no contact and, as you know, I’m happy and satisfied here and my contract I’ve just extended actually. It honours me that there’s speculation and talk about it. Pep still has my phone number but he hasn’t called me, so everything is alright."

Neuer was speaking ahead of Bayern's Champions League home leg against Arsenal, who have had their own goalkeeping issues with the questionable form of Petr Cech. Asked about Arsene Wenger's choice between the Czech and David Ospina, the German number-one said it wouldn't change the scale of the challenge:

"That’s difficult to say. Both goalkeepers have been doing a great job. They’re both great goalkeepers who both deservedly play at Arsenal and I think the coach has the choice and tries to divide it in a fair way. Cech might be the more known name, but Ospina has done a very good job and we know that whichever goalkeeper we play against, it will be a good one."