Michael Keane has revealed Ronald Koeman was the main deciding factor in why he chose Everton over Manchester United and Liverpool.

The north west duo were linked with a move for the former Burnley defender with United particularly keen before opting instead for Benfica's Victor Lindelof.

The England international went on to complete a £30million move to Goodison Park on Monday evening and says the opportunity to work with Koeman was too good to turn down.

Premier League transfer-round up: John Terry signs for Villa

"First and foremost, the manager was a big factor in me coming to the club," he told the Toffees' official website. "He played in my position when he was a world-class player for a great Barcelona side and a great Dutch side and the style of football he likes to play will suit me, I believe.

"I watched a lot of Everton last season and I believe I really suit how the team likes to play. I feel like this is a great place to come and continue my development as a player.

"He's convinced me that he can still improve me in certain areas of my game. I'm only 24 which, for a centre-half in the Premier League, is relatively young. I've still got a long way to go and I know this and hopefully under his guidance I'll keep improving.

"You always want to play for a manager who believes in you. I wanted to come somewhere I was wanted by the staff, players and fans as well. I feel like Everton is the perfect match."