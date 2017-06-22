  1. Sport
'Give me the tractors you promised or my son will leave,’ Moise Kean’s father tells Juventus

The youngster's father also says Mino Raiola does not represent his son despite the super-agent's claims to the contrary

Kean became the first player born this century to play in the Champions League Getty Images

Juventus risk losing youngster Moise Kean on a free if the club do not deliver on the fleet of tractors they are said to owe his father.

Biorou Kean claims the Italian champions promised him the agricultural machinery as part of the deal for his 17-year-old son's signature.

"Juventus offered a contract of €700,000-a-year, which was fine, but the problem is they had also promised me some tractors for my agricultural business in the Ivory Coast, but now they say there is no budget for them," Kean's father told Tuttosport.     

"I've got several hectares of land in the Ivory Coast which I would like to cultivate with rice and corn.

"I asked for this agricultural machinery and they told me there wouldn't be any problems, but now things have changed."

Because Kean is not yet 18, he still requires his parents' permission before signing a new contract.

Kean's father also claims that he did not give the so-called 'super agent' Mino Raiola permission to represent his son.

"[Raiola] says that he is my son's agent, but the truth is we have never signed any agreement," he added.

"In fact, if I were to choose, I would choose another agent."

Kean has been the subject of transfer speculation after becoming the first player born in the 2000s to play a game in one of Europe's big five leagues.

The forward made his debut against Pescara last September, going on to play three league games and making one substitute appearance in Juve's run to the Champions League final.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have been linked with a move the Ivorian.

