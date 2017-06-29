Chelsea are selling Nathan Ake to Bournemouth but are already preparing to buy him back.

The 22-year-old impressed on loan with the Cherries last season only to be brought back into the Blues fold in January by boss Antonio Conte.

But after failing to break into the first team Conte is set to accede to Ake's request for regular football by letting him leave with Eddie Howe set to pay £20million for the Dutch international who is comfortable at centre-half, full back or in midfield.

How Chelsea could line up next season







The deal is set to include a buyback clause with the Premier League champions appearing to have learnt from having watched young talent leave the club and flourish elsewhere in recent years.

Bertrand Traore last week moved to Lyon for £10million, but there is a contract provision for Chelsea to re-sign the Burkina Faso international at a later date if they wish to do so.

Striker Tammy Abraham is anticipated to be moving to Swansea on a season-long loan, once the England Under-21 striker has signed a new contract to commit to Chelsea.

The Blues are likely to wait to announce any incoming players in the summer transfer market, with Willy Caballero set to be the first arrival after the window opens on Saturday.

Caballero, who is to be released from Manchester City this week, is to be back-up goalkeeper to Thibaut Courtois.