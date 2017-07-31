Manchester United have signed Serbia midfielder Nemanja Matic from Premier League champions Chelsea on a three-year contract with an option to extend for a further year, both clubs announced on Monday.

“Nemanja is a Manchester United player and a Jose Mourinho player. He represents everything we want in a footballer; loyalty, consistency, ambition, team player,” United said in a statement.

“I would like to thank him for his desire to join us because without that, it would be impossible to have him here. I am sure our players and supporters will love him. A big welcome to our new number 31.”

But Matic’s departure leaves Chelsea with a significant gap in their midfield, with the new Premier League season drawing ever close. Who could they sign to replace him?

The winners from Matic's move north







5 show all The winners from Matic's move north







1/5 Why Matic's move works for everybody Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United on a three-year deal from Chelsea. Here are the winners from his move... Manchester United

2/5 Paul Pogba United’s £89million signing was restricted in his attacking opportunities last season and had to share defensive responsibilities with other midfielders. With Matic in the side Pogba will have more licence to get forward and be more influential in attack. Some labelled the Frenchman a flop last season but we can expect a much better year for Pogba whose performances could lead United to major titles next season. AFP/Getty Images

3/5 Jose Mourinho For a while Jose Mourinho was getting increasingly frustrated by United’s lack of activity in the transfer market. But one month into the window, Mourinho is finally seeing more progress in the arrivals at Carrington. Mourinho won the league with Matic at Chelsea in the 2014-15 season and has since been keen to work with the player again. Getty Images

4/5 Manchester United For £40million Manchester United have themselves a very accomplished midfielder who makes a fine addition to their squad. Matic is likely to play as part of a midfield three along with Pogba and Ander Herrera, a midfield that rivals most in the league. Man Utd via Getty Images

5/5 Chelsea While United will see £40million for Matic as good value, Chelsea will be very happy with the money received for the 28 year-old. Chelsea will have to dip into the transfer market pretty quickly as Matic’s departure leaves just N’Golo Kante, Cesc Fabragas and new signing Tiemoue Bakayoko as their central midfielders following the departure of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Nathaniel Chalobah. Getty Images for ICC

Here, we profile the five most likely replacements.

Ross Barkley – Everton

Everton manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that Ross Barkley has asked for a ‘new challenge’ and will ‘100%’ be leaving Everton. Chelsea have identified Barkley as a transfer target in order to boost their homegrown quota and are currently three players short of the Premier League’s minimum homegrown requirements.

Barkley would be a good fit for Chelsea but would have to adapt to a deeper role in Antionio Conte’s 3-4-3 to be a success.

Likeliness 8/10

Marco Verratti – PSG

Marco Verratti has been heavily linked with a move away from PSG but recently gave an interview where he apologised to fans for the exit rumours created by his agent Mino Raiola.

Verratti was frequently names in Conte’s Italian squads and last year told Sky Italia “I believe Conte is the best coach I have ever worked with.” Could the pair be reunited at Chelsea?

Likeliness 7/10

Marco Verratti is an option ( Getty )

Renato Sanches – Bayern Munich

2016 European Championship winner Renato Sanches has been used sparingly in his first season at Bayern Munich and wants to leave for regular football. The German champions are ready to let Sanches depart a year after he joined the club, even if it is on loan.

Chelsea have been interested in the 19 year-old but Sanches has reportedly snubbed the Blues in favour of AC Milan where he can expect more first team opportunities.

Likeliness 6/10

Fabinho – Monaco

Manchester United hotly pursued a move for Monaco’s defensive midfielder before turning their attention to Matic. Fabinho caught the eyes of Europe’s elite when staring in Monaco’s title winning side but the French club are determined to hold onto the Brazilian.

In a statement Monaco’s vice president made it very clear that Fabinho is an ‘essential player’ and will be staying. Chelsea have already prised away on of Monaco’s central midfielders when they spent £35million on Tiemoue Bakayoko which makes Fabinho an unlikely prospect.

Likeliness 3/10

Fabinho has also played at right-back for Ligue 1 champions Monaco ( Getty )

Eirc Dier – Tottenham

Tottenham were reluctant to let Manchester United speak to Eric Dier who was reportedly open to a move away from Spurs. Mauricio Pochettino’s refusal to let Dier leave for United makes the Englishman a difficult target for Chelsea who have soured their relationship with the north London club in recent years.

Likeliness 3/10