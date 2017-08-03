Arsene Wenger believes that Paris Saint Germain have spent £200m on Neymar to promote Qatar, and that his record transfer fee is “beyond calculation and beyond rationality”.

The Arsenal manager said that the Neymar deal, which is due to be completed this week, would distort the market because it would not be subject to normal profit and loss considerations. Rather, the fact that PSG are owned by Qatar means that Neymar has been bought for Qatari national pride.

For Wenger, PSG’s ownership gives them different motivations, and of course different resources, from everyone else. Which is why they can double the existing world record fee set by Manchester United for Paul Pogba, a more conventional transfer by a more conventional club. Wenger said that PSG “cannot justify” the spending on Neymar, but he knows that they do not need to. They are playing a different game.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

“For me, it is the consequence of the ownerships that have completely changed the whole landscape of football in the last 15 years,” Wenger said of the record deal. “Once a country owns a club, everything is possible.”

PSG are nominally subject to Financial Fair Play, but Wenger knows that Qatari money and pride will get this deal over the line. “It becomes very difficult to respect financial fair play,” Wenger said, “because there are different ways for a country to have such a big player to represent a country.”

Because Qatar is driving the deal for Neymar, for the sake of national prestige, they are not so concerned about a return on their investment. “The number today involves a lot of passion, pride and public interest, and you cannot rationalise that anymore,” Wenger said. “You cannot justify the investment, it looks unusual for the game. That’s why I always [support] football living with its own resources. Apart from that, we are not in a period anymore where you think ‘If I invest that, I will get that back’. We are beyond that.”

The consequence of the rules of the transfer market changing this way is that fees are inflated even more than normal. Wenger pointed to how United paid £89m (€105m) for Pogba just last summer and one year on, those numbers are going to be more than doubled.

“It also looks like the inflation is accelerating,” he said. “We crossed the £100m line last year and only one year later, we’re crossing the £200m line. When you think that Trevor Francis was the first £1m player [in 1979] and that looked unreasonable, that shows you how much distance and how far we have come. How big football has become. It’s beyond calculation and beyond rationality.”

As transfer fees spiral, it becomes harder to judge what ‘market value’ for a player is. Wenger said that it all hinges on the resources of the buying club. In this case, PSG’s resources have allowed them to pay Neymar’s full release clause.

“Today a player is worth what the club can afford to spend,” Wenger said. “The price of a player depends on the identity of the buyer. You cannot put it in the context of the market. It is the financial potential of the buyer that decides the price of the player today.”

Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







5 show all Five players to replace Neymar at Barcelona







1/5 Ousmane Dembele (Borussia Dortmund) The Independent revealed on Tuesday that Dembele was at the top of Barcelona’s list of Neymar replacements. The 20-year-old looks like he is pushing for a transfer out of the German club after a training-ground bust-up with teammates further fuelled the rumours. He is a natural replacement for Neymar as a wideman with pace to burn and at five years his junior, he has bags of potential. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/5 Paulo Dybala (Juventus) The other player revealed by The Independent to be top of the list of replacements is Dybala. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest young players on the planet and is tipped for a big future with the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester United also keeping tabs on him. However, Barca may use his relationship with Lionel Messi to persuade him to come to the Nou Camp. Dybala and his Argentine teammate are close friends off the pitch and often play video games together. Getty Images

3/5 Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool) Coutinho has already been the subject of one rejected bid from Barca this summer and expect them to go back in for another one. The Brazilian has been part of the standard Barcelona trademarked recruitment campaign with current and ex-pros saying how suited he is to the Catalan club. The Independent has already revealed that Coutinho’s people are “70 per cent” sure that the move will go ahead once Neymar leaves. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

4/5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid) Catalan-based daily Sport revealed this week that Griezmann would be the man Barcelona will go for to replace Neymar. The Frenchman is a commercial goldmine as well as already being proven in La Liga as playing in a variety of attacking roles. His purchase would also weaken a rival but given the way he rejected Manchester United earlier in the summer, it would take a monumental offer to persuade him to leave. Bongarts/Getty Images

5/5 Kylian Mbappe (Monaco) The 18-year-old is the best young player around, with it seeming last week that Real Madrid had beaten the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool to his signature. However, with £198m in the bank now, on top of the rest of their existing transfer budget, Barcelona could blow Real out of the water with another world-record move. To take a player of Mbappe’s quality from under the nose of their biggest rivals could only be seen as a good transfer window, even with Neymar’s exit. AFP/Getty Images

This means that when Barcelona pocket the £200m transfer fee, all their negotiations for replacements will become far harder, because clubs know how rich they are. “When Barcelona will want to buy a player, the clubs will say, ‘my friends, you have €220m in your pocket’. What costs £15m today will cost £100m for them.”

It is a sign of how skewed the market is now, and why the biggest fees simply cannot be judged by normal standards. “You don’t look at the numbers in their absolute value anymore,” Wenger sighed. “Football has been for a long time out of normal society and the numbers are like the NBA in basketball. It is not comparable to normal life anymore. Those are the numbers. It was already out of context of society. After, it just becomes a bit extra. You cannot calculate what it brings in anymore. It is just a number.”