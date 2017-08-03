PSG sign Neymar from Barcelona in £200m world-record deal

↵

Neymar has completed his move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee worth £200m.

The 25-year-old joins the Ligue 1 side on a five-year contract following four years at the Nou Camp.

Neymar's move to Paris comfortably surpasses the previous transfer record set last summer when Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United for £89m, making the Brazilian the most expensive footballer in history.

Paris Saint-Germain is very happy to announce the arrival of Neymar Jr ➡ https://t.co/lKFj4qPDYA #BemvindoNeymarJR 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/rSvlBiKX6D — PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) August 3, 2017

It's understood that Neymar will earn £40.7m a year before tax with the former French champions.

"Paris Saint-Germain’s ambition attracted me to the club, along with the passion and the energy this brings," Neymar said in a statement on PSG's website.

"I feel ready to take the challenge. From today, I will do everything I can to help my new team-mates."

PSG said "his arrival into the Paris Saint-Germain family emphasises more than ever the club's aims to rise to the top of world football."

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

Barcelona terminated the Brazilian's contract late on Thursday evening after his legal representatives paid the £200m fee required to trigger his release clause.

This came in the wake of La Liga's initial attempts to block PSG's approach for the forward on the basis that such a transfer breached Uefa's Financial Fair Play rules.

Neymar first informed Barcelona of his decision to leave the club earlier this week and was subsequently given permission by manager Ernesto Valverde to miss Wednesday's training session.

The Brazilian's Barca team-mates later posted their goodbyes, with Lionel Messi wishing him luck for the "new stage of your life".

“Enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar I wish you luck in this new stage of your life,” he wrote.

Neymar joins PSG following four seasons at Barcelona during which time he scored 105 goals and provided 80 assists for the Catalans.