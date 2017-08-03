Barcelona have confirmed that they have received £200m from Neymar's legal representative to release the Brazilian from his contract ahead of an expected record-breaking move to Paris Saint-Germain, just hours after La Liga officials claimed they blocked the French club's approach for the forward.

The league had been vocal in their attempts to block the deal from going through under Uefa’s Financial Fair Play rules, even though they had no grounds or jurisdiction to do block PSG, or anyone else, from triggering the Brazilian’s release clause.

Five men, including Spanish sports lawyer Juan de Dios Crespo, were seen arriving at the La Liga offices on Thursday morning with what was reported to be a bank document confirming the offer that will be made to activate the 25-year-old’s release clause, before leaving the building soon after.

Neymar's career in pictures







12 show all Neymar's career in pictures





















1/12 Neymar made his debut for Santos aged 17 in 2009 AFP/Getty Images

2/12 He was tipped to become the heir to Ronaldo’s throne AFP/Getty Images

3/12 Aged 18, he made his international debut for Brazil against the USA in August 2010 in which he scored Getty Images

4/12 Neymar moved to Barcelona in 2013 Getty Images

5/12 Barcelona charged with tax fraud after Neymar’s transfer revealed to be £71.5m with president Sandro Rosell (pictured) resigning AFP/Getty Images

6/12 First La Liga goal 2013/14 against Real Sociedad AFP/Getty Images

7/12 Won the Bronze Boot for the third top goalscorer at his home World Cup Getty Images

8/12 2014/15: Neymar wins the treble with Barcelona AFP/Getty Images

9/12 Neymar replaces Thiago Silva as Brazil captain Getty Images

10/12 Neymar was nominated for the 2015 Ballon d’Or, finishing third behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

11/12 Neymar scores the winning penalty to beat Germany at the Maracana and win Brazil a gold medal at the Olympics before renouncing the captaincy Getty Images

12/12 Neymar scored his 100th goal for Barcelona in 2017 against Granada AFP/Getty Images

The La Liga president, Javier Tebas, has been adamant the league would block the deal, and La Liga soon confirmed after the group’s departure that they had attempted to do exactly that by rejecting the offer.

“We can confirm that the lawyers of the player (Neymar) have come to La Liga to deposit the clause and that it has been rejected. It is all the information we will give so far,” a La Liga statement read.

But on Thursday evening, Barcelona confirmed they had finally received the money, thus releasing Neymar from his contract.

In a statement, they said: “On Thursday afternoon Neymar Jr's legal representatives visited in person the Club's offices and made the payment of 222 million euros in the player's name with regards to the unilateral termination of the contract that united both parties.

Lawyers representing Neymar arrive at the La Liga offices in Madrid ( Marca )

“As such, the Club will pass on to UEFA the details of the above operation so that they can determine the disciplinary responsibilities that may arise from this case.”

While La Liga cannot block the move given it is the activation of a release clause within Neymar’s contract, Barcelona can make an official complaint to Uefa if they feel that an indiscretion has taken place, or Uefa can choose to investigate if they suspect any wrongdoing – although Uefa will not do that until 2018/19.

The attempted block triggered a negative response from the French league [LFP], which threw its support behind PSG and its attempt to sign the former Santos player, adding it looks forward to seeing him ply his trade in Ligue 1.

“The LFP is surprised and does not understand the refusal of the Liga to simply accept the payment of the release clause of Neymar,” a statement read.

“The LFP asks the Liga to abide by the Fifa rules and its responsibilities. The LFP supports Paris Saint-Germain and wishes Neymar to join the Ligue 1 championship.

“The legal services of the LFP are in support and at the disposal of Paris Saint-Germain so that the Neymar contract is approved as soon as possible.”

Uefa issued a statement to confirm that the rules of FFP remain “exceptionally serious” and that it will ensure “all clubs must abide by the rules of FFP or face the consequences”.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

Uefa will not inspect PSG’s account until the summer of 2018 at the earliest given that the FFP deadline for this year has already passed on the 17 June. They will therefore inspect the Parisian club’s finances next year in order to ensure that they have not breached the regulation that states that any club under their jurisdiction cannot make losses in excess of €30m [£26.8m] over a three-year period.

If PSG were found guilty of such a rule breach when they are inspected next year, they could face another large fine or be expelled from European competition for a determined length of time.