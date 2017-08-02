Neymar’s impending move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain has left many figures at the top end of football asking a lot of questions about the transfer, and one of the biggest related to England. If the Brazilian superstar really was gettable this summer, why didn’t anyone from the wealthiest league in the world get him, specifically Manchester United?

The club obviously has the money and, just as importantly, executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward obviously has the interest. Obsessed with bringing “stars” to the club, he has intensely investigated a move for Neymar before, so why not now - when it might actually have been on?

That very previous interest, however, is one reason why United didn’t go back in this summer. Old Trafford sources say the club were among many in the European game who felt this entire saga was little more than a ploy for a new contract, and were wary of getting played as they have been with Sergio Ramos before. United applied a similar attitude to Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar







11 show all PSG's probable starting XI with Neymar



















1/11 Goalkeeper – Kevin Trapp Kevin Trapp joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt for around £8.5million in 2015. The German kept 16 clean sheets in his second in France. Getty

2/11 Right-back – Dani Alves Dani Alves considered joining Manchester City and Chelsea before completing a move to the French capital on a free transfer after being released by Juventus. Getty

3/11 Centre-back – Marquinhos Marquinho’s £27million move to PSG from Roma made him the then third most expensive teenager in world football. He joined to partner international college Thiago Silva. Getty

4/11 Centre-back – Thiago Silva PSG’s big money spending started with Thiago Silva who was bought for around £33million just 12 days after agreeing a contract extension with AC Milan. Silva captains the Brazilian national team and has 63 caps. Getty

5/11 Left-back – Layvin Kurzawa The 24-year-old may only have seven France caps to his name, but there was a reason why PSG were so determined to raid Monaco two years ago to bring him to the Parc des Princes. He has helped ease the departure of Lucas Digne, as well as the transition of replacing Maxwell in the starting line-up. Getty

6/11 Midfield – Marco Verratti Marco Verratti has been at PSG since 2012 and has been compared to Andrea Pirlo. The Italian has been increasingly linked with a move to Barcelona but the PSG hierarchy are determined to keep hold of him. Getty

7/11 Midfield – Blaise Matuidi Blaise Matuidi has been a key player for PSG for a long time and has worked his way to becoming an integral part of the French national setup. Matuidi is a strong tackler and a powerful box-to-box midfielder. Getty

8/11 Midfield – Julian Draxler Julian Draxler may have to adopt a deeper role at PSG if he is to continue playing in the first team following Neymar’s arrival. The German joined PSG in January and played on the left-wing in most matches. Getty

9/11 Right-wing – Angel Di Maria A player which defines Louis van Gaal’s time at Manchester United, Angel Di Maria did not live up to the bill when he joined United for £59.7million, the highest fee paid by an English team at the time. He has since found his feet in France and looks more like the high-rated player that was sold by Real Madrid. Getty

10/11 Striker – Edinson Cavani Edinson Cavani joined PSG for an eye-watering €63million from Napoli. The Uruguayan scores for fun in domestic matches but struggles to take the same kind of chances in the Champions League. Getty

11/11 Left-wing – Neymar Neymar’s move from Barcelona could redefine the transfer market. The reported £200million smashes any previous records as PSG aggressively pursue Champions League glory. Estimated cost in transfer fees: £434,000,000 Getty

As one agent who works closely with big continental clubs also told The Independent, there are a few in football who don’t really trust Neymar’s “money-mad” entourage, and it does remain possible this was all a big game of brinksmanship that has backed them into a corner that they don't really want to be in.

If it isn’t and Neymar was genuinely gettable, however, it does raise the argument that United may have missed out on him due to mere wariness, but it’s again not that simple.

The Brazilian camp’s links to Paris Saint-Germain go much deeper, the history between them goes much further back, and there are simply more connections. Neymar himself also has a series of international teammates in the French club’s squad, so it is a more natural move from that perspective, not to mention the lifestyle.

Paris appeals to his entourage much more than Manchester, and there is also the feeling that he himself now wants to be the main man at any future club he goes to; the focal point. That mightn’t have been quite so possible at United, given how Paul Pogba is already seen as an influential figure in the dressing room. By contrast, Neymar will be given free rein at PSG.

Neymar is set to join PSG in a world record £ 198m deal ( Getty )

It would also be a mistake right now to think that United’s millions would give them free rein in terms of spending. As some of Jose Mourinho’s public comments this summer have suggested, and as some of their struggles in tough negotiations like those for Alvaro Morata and Ivan Perisic had indicated, there is a feeling around Old Trafford that the Glazer owners have tightened transfer funds a little.

There’s also the fact United’s general policy is not to activate release clauses, due to the various complications, and that they are relatively unmoving on their payment structures.

PSG, despite initially trying to manoeuvre the situation so Barcelona might negotiate, don’t have the same reluctance. There are also said to be bigger reasons at play as to why they are so much pushier on the deal, not least that they are owned by Qatar Sports Investments, and that the political situation in the Middle East right now involves a lot of proxy statements of clout.

It is just one other reason why United were never this summer going to make a statement like signing Neymar.